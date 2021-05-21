'All I Know So Far' Co-Editor on Assembling Pink's Path to Wembly Stadium

As you might have heard, it’s been a surprisingly great year for music documentaries so far. We’ve had master filmmakers taking on the legacies of their favorite bands, tributes to some of the greatest performers who ever graced the stage, portraits of young artists at difficult moments in their careers, resurrections of forgotten yet pivotal moments in our nation’s cultural history, and even a solid Billie Eilish doc. Now, the party’s really about to get started, though, in this case, it’ll be on Tuesday night, not on a Saturday. That’s right: we’ve partnered with Amazon Prime Video to give you — yes, you — access to a free virtual screening of the new documentary P!NK: All I Know So Far on May 18 at 7 PM EST, which, from the look of it, will continue this trend until we get straight-up sick of good documentaries about musicians.