'All I Know So Far' Co-Editor on Assembling Pink's Path to Wembly Stadium

By Jazz Tangcay
SFGate
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Pink: All I Know So Far,” streaming on Amazon Prime Video starting May 21, is not a concert documentary, says the film’s co-editor Cindy Mollo. Rather, it’s the story of a mother on tour with her family whose career goal is to play the world-famous Wembley Stadium. The doc, directed...

CelebritiesBillboard

P!nk Soars, Spins, Does All the Mom Things in Moving 'All I Know So Far' Doc Trailer

P!nk dropped the moving trailer for her tour documentary All I Know So Far on Tuesday (May 11), in which the singer strives to balance the seemingly impossible task of being a full-time mom during a rigorous tour. Except, when you're P!nk, sometimes the impossible might just be possible. "I always wanted to be a rock star," she says in the opening frame of the two-minute preview.
MoviesA.V. Club

Don’t expect much drama or dirt from the rosy P!nk tour doc All I Know So Far

The woman who sang “Get The Party Started” isn’t doing much partying these days. P!nk, née Alecia Beth Moore, may still be thrilling audiences worldwide with performances of that now 21-year-old hit (or was prior to COVID, anyway), but offstage, her life is more domestic, less plagued by hangovers that come from too little sleep and too many shots. Married to ex-motocross racer Carey Hart and mother to two young children, P!nk spends her time in between rehearsals and performances for her 2019 “Beautiful Trauma” tour dealing with the mundane matters of family. Changing diapers, coordinating schedules, managing kid-friendly outings, and trying to make the constant movement of life on the road still feel like home all command nearly as much time and energy as she puts into her famously spectacle-heavy live shows. She may strap into a harness and go flying hundreds of feet in the air while singing to stadiums full of people, but the rest of her life looks awfully similar to that of any working parent with a high-powered, time-consuming job—albeit one that comes with a private jet and coterie of assistants and employees.
MoviesFirst Showing

Official Trailer for Music Doc 'P!nk: All I Know So Far' from Amazon

"I want it to be worth it for my family." Amazon Prime has unveiled an official trailer for the documentary called P!nk: All I Know So Far, a profile of the Grammy-winning singer / songwriter known as P!nk. The latest of many popular musicians to get the documentary treatment, following Pink on her recent 2019 "Beautiful Trauma" world tour as she balances being a performer with her role as a mother, wife, and boss. The documentary mixes footage from the road, behind the scenes interviews, and personal material. On the tour, Pink played 156 shows in 18 countries. After making eight albums so far, "Pink's music has matured while retaining the badass badge that has identified her sound for two decades." This is from the director of The Greatest Showman bringing us his first documentary feature. This looks like every other "look at how hard this musician's life is!" doc before it, but as always, at least there's some honesty in here. Have a look.
Entertainmentthenerdsofcolor

Get Ready, ‘P!NK: All I Know So Far’ Hits Amazon Prime Video on May 21

P!nk’s new film, P!NK: All I Know So Far, is almost here and we are counting down the days! The singer just recently received the ICON Award at the Billboard Music Awards and has a very exciting month, sharing a new song, album, and movie with the world. “All I Know So Far” came out on May 7, while her new live album AIKSF: Setlist and movie will be released on May 21.
MusicRegister Citizen

Pink Performs Acoustic Set at Hollywood Bowl for 'All I Know So Far' Premiere

“We’re out and I’m not in sweatpants,” Pink proudly announced as she stepped out onto the stage of the Hollywood Bowl for the premiere of her new Amazon Prime Video documentary, “Pink: All I Know So Far,” which she described as “a movie about my family, and some stadium stuff.” Bringing that stadium stuff down to its most basic level, the singer preceded the screening with an acoustic four-song mini-set.
Moviesvanyaland.com

Catch an early screening of ‘P!NK: All I Know So Far’ on us

As you might have heard, it’s been a surprisingly great year for music documentaries so far. We’ve had master filmmakers taking on the legacies of their favorite bands, tributes to some of the greatest performers who ever graced the stage, portraits of young artists at difficult moments in their careers, resurrections of forgotten yet pivotal moments in our nation’s cultural history, and even a solid Billie Eilish doc. Now, the party’s really about to get started, though, in this case, it’ll be on Tuesday night, not on a Saturday. That’s right: we’ve partnered with Amazon Prime Video to give you — yes, you — access to a free virtual screening of the new documentary P!NK: All I Know So Far on May 18 at 7 PM EST, which, from the look of it, will continue this trend until we get straight-up sick of good documentaries about musicians.
Relationshipsimdb.com

The Secret Behind Pink's Thoroughly Modern Marriage to Carey Hart

Seven multiplatinum albums. Three Grammys. The MTV Video Music Awards' Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award, E!'s People's Champion Award, a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and, now, the Billboard Music Awards Icon Award. And yet to Pink none of that compares to her life as a soccer mom. "I like to share my family. It's my proudest moment in my whole life," she said in April 2019 on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, talking about her daughter Willow, 9, and son Jameson, 4, with husband Carey Hart. "I'm prouder of my kids than anything I've ever done." At the time, fed up after years of hearing it from online...
MusicPopSugar

Pink's Daughter Willow's Relatable Response to Having a Number 1 Song? "Can I Watch Avatar?"

When you're 9 years old, you've got your priorities like learning prime numbers and the cool new toys, so for Willow Sage Hart, acknowledging her musical success isn't too high up on the list. Pink stopped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show on May 11 where she spoke about spending every second of the day with her husband, Carey Hart, and their two kids, Willow and 4-year-old Jameson. Pink and Carey pretty much let them do whatever they want, which stretches from their choices in haircuts to their preferences in motorbikes.
TV & Videos1075koolfm.com

WATCH: P!nk Documentary Trailer ‘All I Know So Far’

Amazon Prime has released the trailer for P!nk’s upcoming documentary ‘All I Know So Far.’ She transports fans back to her ‘Beautiful Trauma’ world tour before the world shut down. The trailer shows her balancing motherhood and touring the world. You can expect to see P!nk doing those signature P!nk acrobatic moves where she’s hanging from the ceiling singing her heart out. ‘All I Know So Far’ is directed by the Greatest Showman director, Michael Gracey. The album of the same name and documentary both drop on May 21.
Family Relationshipslincolnnewsnow.com

Pink: I didn't want to be a mom!

Pink “didn’t really want to be a mom” before having her two children. The 41-year-old singer has Willow, nine, and Jameson, four, with her husband Carey Hart, and has admitted that before her daughter’s birth, being a mother wasn’t on her “list of to-dos”. She told the ‘Today’ show: "I...
Musicimdb.com

Revisit Pink's Most Heartwarming Family Moments After Daughter Willow's Billboard Music Awards Debut

It's a great time to look back at Pink's "Family Portrait." There's no denying the superstar stole the show at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards on Sunday, May 23. For one, the "Raise Your Glass" singer adorably walked the red carpet with her kids, Willow Sage Hart, 9, and Jameson Moon Hart, 4, who she shares with her husband, Carey Hart. During the ceremony, Pink continued to leave fans in awe as she graced the stage to perform some of her biggest hits, including "So What," "Who Knew," "Just Like a Pill" and "Just Give Me a Reason." What's more? The 41-year-old star was joined by her daughter, in...
Celebritiesdesignerwomen.co.uk

Criticism | ‘Everything I Know So Far’ is a moving portrait of one of today’s greatest artists

Pink is one of the most unique and spectacular names in the contemporary music industry – and it’s for no reason: with her irreverent style and uplifting songs, such as “What About Us”, “So What And, more recently, “Hustle,” the singer and songwriter has achieved spectacular fame, smashed records and more sales and awards records, and has fallen into the popular taste for a passionate and bubbly identity. Owner of three Grammy Award statuettes and the second highest grossing female tour of all time (behind the legendary Madonna), Pink has emerged amid an amalgam of similarities in the entertainment scene, the consistency of which is being reinvented. Years after her official debut, it’s time to experience another side of the performer with Amazon Prime Video’s stunning “ Everything I Know So Far ” documentary.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
On Air with Ryan Seacrest

Pink: 'There's Something Fascinating' About Raising Kids While On Tour

Pink's Amazon Prime Video documentary, P!nk: All I Know So Far, which drops May 21, offers fans a look at the superstar balancing her roles as a businesswoman and performer. "There's not a lot of women headlining stadiums and doing two nights at Wembley Stadium while having a family on the road,” the pop vet said in her new PEOPLE cover story. "[Director Michael Gracey] had never seen a mom changing diapers while having a creative meeting, and just the way that this big life intersects with being a normal, crazy family — there's something fascinating about that.”
MusicTODAY.com

Watch Pink and daughter Willow perform dazzling aerial duet

Looks like talent runs deep in Pink's family tree. On Sunday night, Pink received the Icon Award at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, and her daughter, Willow Sage Hart, joined her. The mother-daughter duo took to the stage, or more fittingly, the sky, to execute an impressive high-flying performance of their song, "Cover Me in Sunshine," during a medley of Pink's greatest hits.
Movies95.5 FM WIFC

Pink’s ‘All I Know So Far’ Amazon doc is “chaotic, profound, joyous and frustrating,” just like her life, says director

The Amazon Prime Video documentary Pink: All I Know So Far is streaming now. Directed by Michael Gracey of The Greatest Showman fame, it shows Pink balancing motherhood and stardom while on her 2019 Beautiful Trauma stadium tour. Gracey says instead of your average concert film, he wanted to show “the way in which [Pink] doesn’t separate being a mom and being a rock star.”