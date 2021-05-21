newsbreak-logo
Minnesota State

Minnesota man charged for drugs after driving off interstate in Juneau County

By Christopher Jardine, WiscNews
northwestgeorgianews.com
 3 days ago

May 21—A Minnesota man is facing drug charges after allegedly running his vehicle off the road on the interstate. Richard Martin, 37, of Roseville, Minnesota is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, and misdemeanors possession of tetrahydrocannabinols and possession of drug paraphernalia. If convicted, he faces up to three years and six months in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both, for the methamphetamine charge.

