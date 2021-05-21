newsbreak-logo
'Shameless' Alum Jeremy Allen White to Lead FX Comedy Pilot 'The Bear'

By Joe Otterson
SFGate
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn addition, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Ayo Edebiri, Lionel Boyce, Abby Elliott, and Matty Matheson have also been cast in the project, which was ordered to pilot at FX back in March. More from Variety. “The Bear” is about a young chef (White) who returns to Chicago to run the family restaurant....

