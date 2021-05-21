newsbreak-logo
Weekend Advisory: Major restrictions on I-17 in north Phoenix, westbound Loop 101 closed

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHOENIX – Heavy traffic and delays should be expected at times this weekend (May 21-24) along sections of Interstate 17 near Carefree Highway in north Phoenix while a resurfacing project is taking place. A closure of a stretch of westbound Loop 101 (Pima Freeway) in north Phoenix also is scheduled. The Arizona Department of Transportation says drivers should allow extra travel time and consider alternate routes while the following weekend freeway restrictions are in place:

