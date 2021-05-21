Fundraiser Created For Family In Townhouse Fire

Photo by KirstynP/OCSN

TOMS RIVER – After losing all their possessions and their pets in a fire, a fundraiser has been set up to aid the displaced family.

On May 20, a fire took over a townhouse on Orchid Court in Toms River. Two residents inside the home were able to escape safely and call 911.

As precaution, police evacuated nearby residences. According to police, there were no tenant injuries, but one family was left with nothing.

A GoFundMe fundraiser was created to benefit the Freed family, who lost all possessions and even their pets from the blaze. Family friend Stephanie Schneider started the fundraiser with hopes to help the family rebuild their life.

“The outpour of support has been amazing. I have known the Freeds for years through our hockey team families, but the kindness from other teams, schools, friends, family members and just kindness from anonymous people is overwhelming,” Schneider wrote. “The monies brought in will help the family replace clothing, furniture and everything else we all acquire over many years. These donations will hopefully ease some of the pain.”

If you would like to help the Freed family and donate, visit gofundme.com/f/freed-family-fire-fund.