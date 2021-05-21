newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Toms River, NJ

Fundraiser Created For Family In Townhouse Fire

By Alyssa Riccardi
Posted by 
Jersey Shore Online
Jersey Shore Online
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bvp26_0a77B20n00
Photo by KirstynP/OCSN

TOMS RIVER – After losing all their possessions and their pets in a fire, a fundraiser has been set up to aid the displaced family.

On May 20, a fire took over a townhouse on Orchid Court in Toms River. Two residents inside the home were able to escape safely and call 911.

As precaution, police evacuated nearby residences. According to police, there were no tenant injuries, but one family was left with nothing.

A GoFundMe fundraiser was created to benefit the Freed family, who lost all possessions and even their pets from the blaze. Family friend Stephanie Schneider started the fundraiser with hopes to help the family rebuild their life.

“The outpour of support has been amazing. I have known the Freeds for years through our hockey team families, but the kindness from other teams, schools, friends, family members and just kindness from anonymous people is overwhelming,” Schneider wrote. “The monies brought in will help the family replace clothing, furniture and everything else we all acquire over many years. These donations will hopefully ease some of the pain.”

If you would like to help the Freed family and donate, visit gofundme.com/f/freed-family-fire-fund.

Jersey Shore Online

Jersey Shore Online

Toms River, NJ
6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, events & advertising solutions in-print & online. Micromedia Publications - 7 weekly newspapers in Ocean & Monmouth County, New Jersey. EST 1995.

 https://www.jerseyshoreonline.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Toms River, NJ
Toms River, NJ
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Townhouse#Pets#Family Friend#Charity#Fire#Orchid Court#Toms#Family Members#Home#Residences#Friends#River#The Displaced#Police#Anonymous People#Schools#Hopes#Precaution
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Charities
Related
Lacey Township, NJPosted by
Jersey Shore Online

Concerts For A Cause In Lacey

LACEY – A series of bands – some local, some from far away – all came together with a common goal: to fight the mistreatment of animals. Stomp Out Animal Abuse 4 was the latest concert held as a way for local punk and hardcore fans to give back and help support animals while enjoying the music they love.
Toms River, NJPosted by
Jersey Shore Online

Vets Plan Memorial Day Events In Toms River

TOMS RIVER – Two local veterans groups are hosting Memorial Day ceremonies on May 29, in the absence of a parade in downtown Toms River. The American Legion Post 129 will host a Memorial Day Service followed by a pig roast on Saturday, May 29 from 1 to 5 p.m. The rain date is May 30. The post is located at 2025 Church Road.
Toms River, NJPosted by
Jersey Shore Online

5K Raises Money For Just Believe

TOMS RIVER – A 5K is just over three miles. 16,000 feet. It’s a long distance, and the money raised can go a long way. The 5K was held at Winding River Park and run by Recalibrate, an organization that delivers “social connection for disconnected veterans and first responders” by using wellness activities such as fitness, surfing, yoga, and peer recovery meetings. “We are a group of veterans who are banding together to spur one another on to lives of betterment and purpose. We are experienced, credible, and available for one another,” the group’s website stated.
Berkeley Township, NJPosted by
Jersey Shore Online

Superintendent Wants Masks Dropped In Schools

BERKELEY – Central Regional Superintendent Triantafillos Parlapanides wrote a letter to Gov. Phil Murphy asking that he lift Executive Order 175 and remove the mask mandate from schools. “Although children can be infected with SARS-CoV-2, can get sick from COVID-19, and can spread the virus to others, less than 10%...
Ocean County, NJPosted by
Jersey Shore Online

Locals Create Social Media Scrapbook Of History

OCEAN COUNTY – Patrick Asay and Andrew Anderson have a great appreciation for Ocean County history. The pair recently received the Special Award for Merit from the Ocean County Cultural & Heritage Commission. Their award recognized the work they have done in creating the Facebook group Ocean County Memories est....
Jersey Shore, PAPosted by
Jersey Shore Online

Local Artist Pursues 100 Paintings In “Shore Things” Project

JERSEY SHORE – A local artist has taken on the personal challenge of creating 100 paintings in a project titled “100 Shore Things.”. Melissa Hood, an artist from Point Pleasant, launched the new project on April 1 with a goal to paint 100 Jersey Shore-themed paintings in 100 days. Hood began her project with the idea to challenge herself, then reached out to local photographers to paint their photos.
Beachwood, NJPosted by
Jersey Shore Online

Two Parkway Crashes In South Toms River, No Injuries

BEACHWOOD – Two crashes on the Garden State Parkway left a car on fire, causing traffic to back up but no serious injuries reported, New Jersey State Police said. The first crash was reported at 6:49 p.m. on May 17, southbound at milepost 80.4 in South Toms River. A BMW 740 went off the road, went through a guardrail and caught fire, Sgt. Alejandro Goez said. The Beachwood Fire Department responded and extinguished the fire.
Monmouth County, NJPosted by
Jersey Shore Online

Police Seek Possible Luring Suspect

JACKSON – Police are looking for information regarding an incident that is being investigated as a potential luring. A 10-year-old girl was playing in front of her Danielle Court home at around 7 p.m. on Saturday, May 15. A man pulled up in a car and asked her to come over. She immediately ran inside and the vehicle left the area.
Tuckerton, NJthesandpaper.net

Worst of Little Egg Harbor Forest Fire Could Be Behind Us

A fire in Bass River State Forest that threatened 900 acres on Sunday night was 40% contained by 10 a.m. Monday morning. The Little Egg Harbor Police Department and the New Jersey Forest Fire Service held a joint press conference just before 10:30 and it appeared any danger to property or residents was now at a minimum.
Ocean County, NJPosted by
WPG Talk Radio

Firefighters Continue to Battle Forest Fire in Little Egg Harbor NJ

Lots of people smelled the smoke, but many are living with the nightmare of fire barrelling down on their homes. A fire broke out Sunday in the Bass River State Forest, hitting Little Egg Harbor Township. The blaze, being fought by dozens, if not hundreds of firefighters, has forced the closing of parts of Route 9 in Southern Ocean County. Many families have evacuated their homes from the fire and smoke.
Environmentccenterdispatch.com

Forest fire consumes hundreds of acres in southern NJ

LITTLE EGG HARBOR, N.J. (AP) — Firefighters were making progress Monday against a forest fire that had burned hundreds of acres in the New Jersey Pinelands, although winds that began picking up in the afternoon were causing concern. As of early afternoon, the state Department of Environmental Protection said the...
Long Branch, NJPosted by
WDBO

Veteran New Jersey cop arrested after meth lab found in basement

LONG BRANCH, N.J. — A veteran New Jersey police officer was arrested Saturday after officers were called to his house for a domestic disturbance and found a methamphetamine lab in his basement and shed. Long Branch police responded to a “domestic disturbance” around 10:36 p.m. at officer Christopher Walls’ home,...