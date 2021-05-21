Best pizza oven: The perfect topping for your kitchen appliances

This easy slow cooker taco pasta is a family favorite!. I love anything that can be cooked in the slow cooker. I know a lot of people only think of using their slow cookers during the winter but I use mine all year round. My family really enjoys this slow cooker taco pasta. It takes very little time to put together and the crockpot does the rest of the work. It’s full of flavor and this recipe is really versatile. I have made this dish with ground turkey and ground beef and we love it both ways. You could easily do this with ground chicken or ground pork, too!