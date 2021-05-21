newsbreak-logo
‘Days Of Our Lives’ Week Of May 24 Spoilers: Xander Blackmails Nicole – Sami Threatened

TVShowsAce
 2 days ago
Days of Our Lives spoilers for the week of May 24 reveal Xander Kiriakis (Paul Telfer) is back to his bad-boy ways. This week, the once reformed thug proves that a leopard cannot change his spots when he threatens Sami Brady (Alison Sweeney) and blackmails Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker ). Also, Jan Spears (Heather Lindell) fesses up to Claire Brady (Isabel Durant) about what really went down the night Charlie Dale (Mike Manning) was murdered.

