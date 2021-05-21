Sen. Moran works to lift Cuba trade embargo

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Senator Jerry Moran has joined colleagues to introduce legislation that would lift the nation’s trade embargo with Cuba. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) says he has joined Sens. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) and Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.) to introduce bipartisan legislation to lift the Cuban trade embargo. He said the Freedom to Export to Cuba Act would eliminate legal barriers to Americans that wish to do business in Cuba and mark the road to economic opportunities by boosting the nation’s exports and allowing Cubans more access to American goods. He said the legislation would also repeal provisions in previous laws that block Americans from doing business in Cuba but would not repeal parts of the law that address human rights or property claims against the Cuban government.