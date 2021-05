The Winders from the Seeking Sister Wife reality franchise are surely capturing the hearts of TLC fans and lovers. Well, the sudden massive love for them has to do with how displeased people are with how Garrick Merrifield is approaching the polygamous lifestyle. In addition, the rumored abuse against Dimitri and Ashley Snowden probably isn’t helping their popularity recently. From the looks of his most recent social media post, Colton Winder may be surprised that so many people are tuning in each day to watch his adorable family on the TLC channel.