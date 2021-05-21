Derek DelGaudio's Hulu Special 'In & Of Itself' to Get a Week-Long Theatrical Run in New York (EXCLUSIVE)

As we continue to wade into post-pandemic life, we all face the tedious task of sifting through our wardrobes for the clothes we have stuffed into the back of our closets for the past year. Because not only are humans beginning to step out from behind the safety of indoors again, but fashion has reentered the game as well! It is time to make our grand return to society with our best and most stylish feet forward! But after a year where the biggest fashion choice was whether or not our sweatpants could last one more day before going into the wash, it is understandable that we are a little rusty at putting ensembles appropriate for society together. That is why we love turning to shows about fashion to remind us of what fashion is really about, and to encourage us to look towards the styles we can sport today.