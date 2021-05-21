Derek DelGaudio's Hulu Special 'In & Of Itself' to Get a Week-Long Theatrical Run in New York (EXCLUSIVE)

New in What the hell is this: Universal Pictures has apparently been using cis-male voice actors to dub Laverne Cox, a trans woman, in its international markets for … years? Possibly years! The revelation came after the company posted a teaser for Una Donna Promettente (the Italian release of Promising Young Woman) in which Cox’s character, Gail, can be heard speaking in what the Guardian described as “a distinctively masculine tone.” The actor chosen for Cox’s part, Robert Pedicini, previously voiced Ralph Fiennes in A Bigger Splash; as evidenced by this trailer, his tones are indeed distinctive and masculine. Not a particularly logical choice for a woman who is playing a woman! Universal has pushed the release date and apologized, only it appears this is far from the first time it’s misgendered Cox in its foreign releases.