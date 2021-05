If you asked someone from a different part of the world what sort of vehicle Americans tend to drive, there would only be one answer: pickup trucks. We love these utilitarian work horses here in the United States, especially now that trucks are some of the most luxurious offerings on the market. That said, there is genuine fervor that exists out there for classic trucks of a certain vintage, before they became the cushy and comfortable vehicles they are today. Classic truck values have been growing as of late, particularly from the ever-popular Radwood era. Chief among the trucks gaining some extra financial love is the Chevrolet C/K 1500 from the GMT 400 era. These truck’s aren’t known for being fast, or particularly good to drive, however. So then it’s perfect that Misha Charoudin stuck a square-boi Chevrolet pickup truck on the Nurburgring Nordschleife.