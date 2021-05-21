newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Tropical disturbance headed for South Central Texas, including San Antonio area

By Candice Avila-Garcia
MySanAntonio
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlthough the official start of hurricane season doesn't begin until June 1, tropical weather is gearing up already. Right now, forecasters are closely monitoring an area of interest in the Gulf of Mexico. There is a 40 percent chance a tropical disturbance will turn into a short-lived depression or storm...

www.mysanantonio.com
View All 3 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
San Antonio, TX
City
La Grange, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tropical Storms#Atlantic Hurricane#National Hurricane Center#Extreme Weather#Mexico Hurricane#South West#Tropical Depression#Storm#Noaa#Climate Prediction Center#South Central Texas#Hurricane Season#Gulf Of Mexico#Forecasters#West Side#Meteorologist Monty Oaks#Landfall#Alamo City#Rain Chances#Rainfall Amounts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
San Antonio, TXKTSA

Severe storm chance with potential flash flooding for greater San Antonio area

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Another round of potentially severe weather will be making its way to the greater San Antonio area starting Monday night. The National Weather Service in New Braunfels said there is a chance for severe storms across the entire region, the greater chance for these storms will be further west — including areas like Del Rio and Rocksprings. There is a slight risk for severe weather for the northwestern corner of Bexar County and points north and west.
San Antonio, TXexpressnews.com

San Antonio will be under a flash flood watch for most of the week

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch for San Antonio from 7 p.m. Monday to 1 p.m. Thursday. Multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms are expected throughout the week with the potential for locally heavy rainfall and flash flooding. Bexar County could see between 4 to 6 inches of rain by the end of the week.
Texas Statesmcorridornews.com

Strong to severe weather heading into the Texas Hill Country

The National Weather Service Austin and San Antonio TX are forecasting a hazardous weather outlook is for South-Central Texas in the following counties;. Llano – Burnet – Williamson – Val Verde – Edwards – Real – Kerr – Bandera – Gillespie – Kendall – Blanco – Hays – Travis – Bastrop – Lee – Kinney – Uvalde – Medina – Bexar – Comal – Guadalupe – Caldwell – Fayette – Maverick – Zavala – Frio – Atascosa – Wilson – Karnes – Gonzales – De Witt – Lavaca – Dimmit.
Texas StatePosted by
Only In Texas

Discover 110-Million-Year-Old Dinosaur Tracks At Government Canyon State Natural Area In Texas

Most Texans know about Dinosaur Valley State Park, but few are aware that the ancient beasts left their mark elsewhere in the Lone Star State. Located in San Antonio, Government Canyon State Natural Area is home to 110-million-year-old dinosaur tracks, and all it takes to see them is a 2.5-mile hike each way. Visit the […] The post Discover 110-Million-Year-Old Dinosaur Tracks At Government Canyon State Natural Area In Texas appeared first on Only In Your State.
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bexar, Comal, Guadalupe by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Bexar; Comal; Guadalupe SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WEST CENTRAL GUADALUPE NORTHEASTERN BEXAR AND SOUTHEASTERN COMAL COUNTIES UNTIL 430 PM CDT At 351 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Selma, moving north at 10 mph. Nickel size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include San Antonio, New Braunfels, Schertz, Cibolo, Universal City, Live Oak, Selma, Randolph AFB, Bulverde, Garden Ridge, Santa Clara, Converse, Bracken and Solms.
Texas Statesmcorridornews.com

Yukon Ventures announces cold storage development in Seguin

Austin, TX – Yukon Ventures, a Texas based leader in Cold Storage development, announced its second project in the state of Texas. Located at the intersection of I-10 and State Highway 46 in Seguin, TX, this project is a first-mover for servicing the explosive population growth in Central Texas. Unlike...
San Antonio, TXLaredo Morning Times

10 questions with Liz Burt about keeping downtown San Antonio fun

Her job is all about energizing downtown San Antonio with fun, but Liz Burt doesn't play around when it comes to championing for her city. As Centro San Antonio's Director of Urban Activation + Play, Burt is in charge of connecting the downtown area to engaging and innovative experiences. Some of her recent work includes trash talk hijinks in which motion detectors were attached to garbage receptacles in a park to cheer on passersby who tossed their garbage. During the holidays, downtown streets looked like a winter wonderland thanks to a surprise project that doused the area in faux snow flurries.
Texas Stateyourconroenews.com

2 Navy training jets collide over South Texas, injuring 1

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — Two Navy training jets collided over South Texas on Monday, forcing the two crew members on one plane to bail out and leaving one of them with minor injuries, the military said. The two British-built T-45C Goshawk jets collided at around 11 a.m. over Ricardo,...
Texas StatePosted by
KCEN

Baylor Scott & White launches maternal transport team in Central Texas

TEMPLE, Texas — Baylor Scott & White Health announced that it has launched the system’s first Central Texas maternal transport team with the goal of offering transportation for expectant mothers and their babies. Baylor Scott & White maternal nurses staff the team, which includes pilots, paramedics and EMTs who will...
Atascosa County, TXweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Atascosa, Bandera, Bastrop, Bexar, Blanco, Burnet, Caldwell by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-20 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Atascosa; Bandera; Bastrop; Bexar; Blanco; Burnet; Caldwell; Comal; De Witt; Fayette; Frio; Gillespie; Gonzales; Guadalupe; Hays; Karnes; Kendall; Kerr; Lavaca; Lee; Llano; Medina; Travis; Williamson; Wilson .A series of upper level disturbances will move across Texas where there will be warm, moist air near the surface. This will cause multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms starting tonight and continuing through Thursday morning across South Central Texas. The deep moisture will allow some storms to produce locally heavy rain that will lead to flash flooding. FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON The National Weather Service in Austin/San Antonio has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for a portion of south central Texas, including the following areas, Atascosa, Bandera, Bastrop, Bexar, Blanco, Burnet, Caldwell, Comal, De Witt, Fayette, Frio, Gillespie, Gonzales, Guadalupe, Hays, Karnes, Kendall, Kerr, Lavaca, Lee, Llano, Medina, Travis, Williamson and Wilson. * From 7 PM CDT this evening through Thursday afternoon. * Highest rainfall totals will be eight to ten inches along I-35 from Austin to Jarrell. Outside of this area totals will be two to six inches with some isolated higher amounts. * The heavy rainfall could lead to flash flooding of low lying buildings, creeks, streams, and roads.