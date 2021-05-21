Court hires firm for long-range planning
With rapid changes coming to Ellis County, the Commissioners’ Court agreed Tuesday to begin long-term planning for the growth headed this way. Commissioners voted during their regular bi-weekly meeting to enter a $316,996 agreement with Kitchell, a professional building services firm who, partnering with design firm HOK, will provide long-range (long-term) planning, conduct an existing facilities needs assessment, and provide construction management services.www.midlothianmirror.com