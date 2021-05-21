Grandma's Sports Garden is now The Garden wedding and event venue

Google Streetview

Grandma's Sports Garden in Duluth, which closed last year amid the COVID-19 pandemic, has reopened as a wedding and event center.

Now called The Garden, the Canal Park nightclub teased the switch on Facebook earlier this spring after changing the name of its page from Grandma's Sports Garden.

The 20,000 square foot venue has turned the historic space from its nightclub vibe into space that's fit for everything from small gatherings to "full-blown events" and weddings, the page says.

"We know that there is such a pent-up demand for spaces, wedding spaces, reception spaces, all those sorts of things, and we kinda saw a hole in the market," Tony Bronson, Director of Business Development for the Grandma's Restaurant Company, which also owns the famous Grandma's Saloon and Grill in Canal Park, told KBJR 6.

Bronson added, "It's interesting that it was COVID that caused us to kinda get restricted out of business, but it also gave us the chance to reimagine the space. So, it's really because of COVID that we are transitioning into this new venue."

The Garden hasn't revealed much about what the venue will look like inside, only teasing a few images on social media:

The Garden says it is "opening this spring" but an exact opening date hasn't been announced. For details on reserving the space, you can email catering@grccorp.com.

This is at least the third iteration of the Sports Garden, the first was an actual sports facility.