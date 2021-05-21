newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hobbies

Target-exclusive 'The Goonies' board game sells out within 24 hours of its reveal

By Shaymus McLaughlin
Posted by 
Bring Me The News
Bring Me The News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OyjMG_0a77A6R400
Funko Games

A brand new board game based on The Goonies will be coming to Target next month - but preorder copies sold out within a day of the reveal.

Publisher Funko Games announced The Goonies: Never Say Die Thursday morning. In the game, two to five players will take on nine different quests. One player plays as the "Goondocks Master" and controls an array of obstacles and foes on a large, colorful map board.

The remaining players work together to find treasures, achieve objectives and overcome the Goondocks Master's machinations, with each person controlling a different beloved character from the classic film. The game comes with eight figures: Mikey, Mouth, Chunk, Data, Sloth, the Giant Octopus, the Fratellis, and One-Eyed Willie.

If you're interested in the game, it'll be available exclusively at Target for $34.99. At least ... eventually.

Within 24 hours of the announcement, preorders for The Goonies: Never Say Die completely sold out. Target's website says to "check back on release date" (that's June 20) to see if copies are available.

Target has leaned heavily into board games in recent years, particularly ones attached to '80s- and '90s-nostalgic brands, including Oregon Trail, Back to the Future, The Princess Bride, and Jurassic Park.

The Goonies: Never Say Die is for ages 12 and up, Funko Games says, with games taking about 50 minutes once you've got the rules down.

Bring Me The News

Bring Me The News

Minneapolis, MN
24K+
Followers
4K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, weather, lifestyle and sports from Minnesota.

 https://bringmethenews.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Board Games#Classic Games#Release Date#Target#Preorder Copies#Publisher Funko Games#Preorders#80s#Nostalgic Brands#The Game#Treasures#Brand#Chunk#Sloth#Reveal#Fratellis#One Eyed Willie#Mouth
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Hobbies
Related
Video Gamesgamerevolution.com

What is The Evil Within 3 release date, is it cancelled, and will it be Xbox exclusive?

Survival horror fans are now turning their collective attention to an Evil Within 3 announcement after finishing Resident Evil Village. Rumors are already circulating about the potential gameplay and story elements, but, more worryingly, there are also mumblings about TEW3 being cancelled or having platform exclusivity. Here’s the latest on a potential The Evil Within 3 release date and if it could be Xbox exclusive or PS5 exclusive at launch.
HobbiesPolygon

The Goonies get a new board game this summer

A board game based on the classic 1980s film The Goonies is on the way from developer Prospero Hall, and will be published by Funko Games. Titled The Goonies: Never Say Die, it’s described as a kind of light role-playing experience run by a game master. The game will retail for $34.99 and be available this summer. Pre-orders are available now via Target.
HobbiesPosted by
The Independent

12 of the best two-player board games that will keep you entertained for hours

While you may have fond memories of the whole family gathered around the Monopoly board, getting increasingly passive aggressive about the ownership of Park Lane, the stereotype that board games are only for large groups is massively outdated.There’s now a wealth of excellent two-player board games for couples and other smaller households that still offer plenty of competitive, strategic and above all else entertaining play.Whether you’re looking for a quick round of cards or something much more in-depth to while away a rainy afternoon, we’ve spent hours (and hours, and hours) trialling the best board games for two players.We rated...
Video GamesMy Nintendo News

Europe: Nintendo reveals the best-selling eShop games for the month of April 2021

Nintendo of Europe has revealed the best-selling Nintendo Switch titles on the eShop for the month of April 2021. It appears that Mojang and Microsoft’s creative sandbox title Minecraft continues to be a sales beast as it at No.1 beating the likes of Monster Hunter Rise, New Pokemon Snap and the joyful, Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury. Here are the top 15 Switch games in Europe last month:
Video GamesPCGamesN

SGDQ 2021 games revealed, including a one-hour speedrun of Dragon Age: Inquisition

Summer is nearly here, and while at my home office in Missouri that means that miserable humidity is imminent, it also means that Summer Games Done Quick is upon us. The annual speedrunning marathon will once again bring us a full week’s worth of games getting broken in support of Doctors Without Borders, and now the event’s organisers have provided the full list of games that’ll be at the show.
Video GamesPlayStation LifeStyle

Rumor: PS5 Exclusive Final Fantasy Game to be Revealed in June, Separate From Final Fantasy XVI

E3 2021 could play host to some pretty massive reveals. With the event now less than a month away, the rumor mill is heating up and insiders are dropping information about what we might see. ResetEra user Navtra, a known insider with a solid track record with past reveals, said that there are two major reveals coming from Square Enix in June, and one of them is a PS5-exclusive Final Fantasy. They call it a “reveal,” which seems to rule out a new trailer for either Final Fantasy XVI or Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade (the latter of which will have already released by the time we hit E3).
Video Gamestwistedvoxel.com

Days Gone Is The Best-Selling Game On Steam In Its Launch Week

Days Gone launched on PC close to 2 years after it first arrived for the PS4 and has managed to secure the top position in terms of revenue. The PC version of Days Gone has become of the best-selling games on Steam in its debut week outpacing and outselling other recent releases including Mass Effect Legendary Edition. It charted in the number 1 position ordered by the amount of revenue generated according to the weekly sales chart of Steam.
Yogathekrazycouponlady.com

Board Games, up to 70% Off at Target

Check the aisle endcaps for board game clearance at Target. In stores only, I found games up to 70% off the regular price. These might be mixed in the shelves with regular-priced games as well, depending on the Target store you shop at. To see what items are discounted near...
Video GamesComicBook

Funko Games Reveals The Goonies: Never Say Die

It doesn't get much more classic than The Goonies, and now Funko Games and Prospero Hall are not only giving fans of the beloved film the story they know and love but also expanding the story in a whole new way. Funko Games has revealed The Goonies: Never Say Die, and as you can see in the images below, it's very much a love letter to the iconic film. Players will work together as Mikey, Mouth, Chunk, Data, and Sloth navigate their way through the world on their way to find One-Eyed Willie and the legendary treasure that awaits them, all the while evading the Fratellis, the Giant Octopus, and more. You'll do so in a game inspired by classic role-playing games, as one person will be the Goondocks Master, maneuvering the enemies across the board and conspiring against the heroes.
Video Gamesnerdist.com

Funko Offers New Adventures with THE GOONIES Tabletop Game

Hey you guys! If you’re an adventurer at heart, but don’t have quite the same energy to go on treasure hunts like you did as a kid, Funko Games has you covered. Soon you’ll be able to find gold right at your kitchen table. The company has announced its newest title, The Goonies: Never Say Die.
Video Gamesnoisypixel.net

Swords of Legends Online Aims to Bring Fantasy Action to the West, but There’s a Lot of Competition in the MMORPG Space

I am an MMORPG nerd at heart, and it is hard for me not to get excited whenever I hear news of a new title hitting the scene. Despite plenty of lackluster titles out there, it is cool to see that MMORPGs are still getting made and that the genre hasn’t fully died out in the creativity department. I recently had the chance to play the Alpha Build of the upcoming MMORPG Swords of Legends Online. Despite my initial hesitation due to the poor track record of MMORPGs from that region, I found myself pleasantly surprised with what this adventure had to offer.
Hobbiesreadingchronicle.co.uk

What are the best board games to play?

DURING lockdown a lot of us have turned to playing board games to keep us entertained. From Scrabble to Chess, everybody has a favourite. We asked our readers what their favourites are. Here's what they said. Backgammon. Backgammon is a two player game where each player has 15 pieces. These...
Video Gamesbelloflostsouls.net

FFG: Now Available – New LCG Packs For Legend of the Five Rings & Arkham Horror

Fantasy Flight Games has two new LCG card packs out this weekend for L5R and Arkham Horror. As the Emerald Empire continues to battle its enemies from beyond, so too must it deal with its enemies from within. The temptations of each of the Great Clans have threatened to break Rokugan apart in irreparable ways. In this time of desperate need, the hopes of the Empire may rest in the hands of those seeking to purify the corruption that festers within—but only if they can resist the allure of their own temptations in the process.
Video Gamespinalcentral.com

Game Review: DUSK blends old and new to provide plenty of nostalgia

For fans of First Person Shooters and especially those who played early genre classics like DOOM, DOOM 2, and The Wolfenstein series; the recent trend of Indie developers making retro-looking shooters has been growing. While most have been fairly mediocre; there have been some such as Ion Fury which captured...
Video GamesPosted by
GAMINGbible

‘PUBG’ Spinoff ‘Project Cowboy’ Is Based On Wild West Custom Games

Krafton Inc has announced Project Cowboy, which will be the third spinoff title revealed to take place in the PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds universe. The news comes from Bloter, a South Korean outlet, but the information was translated by PUBG leaker PlayerIGN. Project Cowboy is a codename for the upcoming game but I think they shouldn't change it, because it's comical yet ticks all of the boxes. The game appears to be inspired by the community's own creation of a popular western-themed custom game that restricts players to only using pistols and Win94s and set in Miramar for that desert backdrop. Krafton was clear in its statement to the outlet that Project Cowboy is "a new IP game for Battlegrounds," and the title will be a priority for its teams, owing to the job openings that havecropped up at the studio.
Video GamesPosted by
The Game Haus

What is the Pokemon TCG Evolving Skies Release Date?

The Pokemon card craze has been something that is taking the world by storm. Now stores like Target and Walmart are no longer carrying the new Pokemon cards in some of their locations due to the way people have been acting. That said, Pokemon are continuing to push out more and more sets or expansions of their uber-popular card game. The next expansion to be released has already been confirmed to be Evolving Skies which begs the question, what is the Pokemon TCG Evolving Skies release date?