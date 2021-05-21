Target-exclusive 'The Goonies' board game sells out within 24 hours of its reveal

Funko Games

A brand new board game based on The Goonies will be coming to Target next month - but preorder copies sold out within a day of the reveal.

Publisher Funko Games announced The Goonies: Never Say Die Thursday morning. In the game, two to five players will take on nine different quests. One player plays as the "Goondocks Master" and controls an array of obstacles and foes on a large, colorful map board.

The remaining players work together to find treasures, achieve objectives and overcome the Goondocks Master's machinations, with each person controlling a different beloved character from the classic film. The game comes with eight figures: Mikey, Mouth, Chunk, Data, Sloth, the Giant Octopus, the Fratellis, and One-Eyed Willie.

If you're interested in the game, it'll be available exclusively at Target for $34.99. At least ... eventually.

Within 24 hours of the announcement, preorders for The Goonies: Never Say Die completely sold out. Target's website says to "check back on release date" (that's June 20) to see if copies are available.

Target has leaned heavily into board games in recent years, particularly ones attached to '80s- and '90s-nostalgic brands, including Oregon Trail, Back to the Future, The Princess Bride, and Jurassic Park.

The Goonies: Never Say Die is for ages 12 and up, Funko Games says, with games taking about 50 minutes once you've got the rules down.