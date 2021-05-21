Couple builds tiny room with ‘TV’ for their cat so he can still watch birds and squirrels during the winter

Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Confession time—I’m an animal lover but I don’t like squirrels. They seem more frightening to me than fluffy. I have several bird feeders and my backyard is partially wooded, which means we attract a lot of squirrels. I’ve tried using squirrel baffles (they actually chewed through the metal!) and pruning the trees but these critters always find a way. After working from home for months, and seeing the squirrels devour the birdseed for the millionth time, I knew I needed a squirrel-proof feeder. So I ordered the Brome Squirrel Buster Plus bird feeder. My mom, also fed up with the hungry squirrels in her yard, ordered the same one. The feeder is designed so that the bottom section, or shroud, will close under the weight of a squirrel, blocking access to the seed.