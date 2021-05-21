newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pets

Couple builds tiny room with ‘TV’ for their cat so he can still watch birds and squirrels during the winter

By Farah R.
mypositiveoutlooks.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA few months ago, Bryan Davies and his wife Jessica welcomed a black and white cat into their home. They named him Wyatt, and it didn’t take long before the feline discovered his favorite thing to do in his new home: watch birds and squirrels from the window. However, these...

mypositiveoutlooks.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Squirrels#Old Cat#White Cat#Black Cats#Watch Tv#American Gothic#Watch Birds#Bird Videos#Tiny Frames#Winter#Fancy Cats#Bedroom#Friends#Home#Paint#Diy Projects#Crap Lumber#Fabric#Inspiration#Scrap Wood
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Cats
News Break
Pets
Related
AnimalsRaleigh News & Observer

Watch cat’s incredible leap out of burning building – and even more amazing landing

Desperate times call for desperate measures, right?. A cat was in a perilous situation Thursday as a fire burned through the upper levels of a building in Chicago. Perhaps deciding it had nothing to lose, the desperate cat jumped from a smoky window at least five stories high. Onlookers screamed as the cat torpedoed toward the ground and landed on its legs with a bounce.
Petscbslocal.com

Flying Cat Still Missing

A cat that jumped several stories from a burning building is still missing. The cat is named Hennessy and is a house cat and never goes out. Neighborhood residents are searching for the lost feline hoping he makes his way back home.
PetsStillwater News-Press

TINY PAWS: Adopt a cat

Sometimes we choose our lifelong friend. Sometimes he or she chooses us. Always, it’s a bond of the heart that brings great joy that goes both ways. This is Elsa, a beautiful calico female; she’s searching for her forever home. Tiny Paws Kitten Rescue has just the right furry friend for you, with Elsa and lots of other kittens to choose from. We know every kitten by name and personality. Call us at 405-612-0071 for more information about adopting your purrfect companion.
Petshomecrux.com

Man Transforms Empty Space at Home Into a Stunning Cat Bedroom With TV

Cats are known to survive in unusual and uncomfortable places but there is nothing wrong with providing your cat the luxuries you can afford. Though every parent prefers to shower their cats with love and comfort, there some that go over and beyond in their effort designing chairs and even play areas.
AnimalsHerald-Citizen

Baby birds and a not so happy ending

Not all sweet stories have happy endings. Take the one I wrote last week about the baby robins born on my daughter Leigh’s back porch. Before that column saw print, I got bad news. Horrible news, …
Amarillo, TXkissfm969.com

Building A Backyard Oasis Can Bring Birds And Sanity Into Your Life

“Give me solitude, give me nature, give me again O’nature your primal sanities!” Walt Whitman. I have found a simple and inexpensive way to bring solace and beauty into my life in Amarillo: bird feeding. Hear me out! I'll tell you how I got into bird feeding and then I'll even share some tips and tricks that have worked for me.
Casper, WYPosted by
104.7 KISS FM

WATCH: Casper Family Reunites with Cat After Losing During Cross Country Move

It was an incredible journey. When Norm and Alice Shamion decided to move from Florida to Casper, Wyoming to be closer to family, they only had one condition:. It was an easy enough compromise to make, so the Shamion's packed up their homes and began the long journey to Casper, alongside their daughter. While the three of them flew from Florida to Wyoming, it was up to Rich, their son-in-law to drive the U-Haul and, most importantly, Mitsi the Cat, to her new home.
Interior Designhandymantips.org

5 Simple But Exciting Ways to Renovate Your Home

Home renovations have the potential to be stressful, but this doesn’t always have to be the case. Renovating your home, even through small projects, is a great way to make a property feel more like it’s yours, and allow you to explore your creativity. Whether your renovation project is simply...
Technologyhardcoredroid.com

Rewind Review: Tiny Room Stories: Town Mystery

An empty town. A trail of clues. Your father… Missing? Dead? That mystery is yours to solve. Siberian developer Kiary Games’ Tiny Room Stories: Town Mystery offers the player a chance to step into the detective’s shoes. This time, though, it’s a personal matter. To find out what happened to your father, you’ll have to get your hands dirty.
Animalsnewscentermaine.com

Watching Bird

This swallow was watching the yard to see when it wanted to fly away. Credit: Sally McCormack Tutt.
LifestyleApartment Therapy

I Was Never Picky About Bath Towels Before, but Now These Are the Only Ones I’ll Use

Apartment Therapy received compensation for this post, which was written and edited independently by our editorial team. A few months ago, I moved into my first apartment, taking with me a bunch of hand-me-down towels from home that we had for years. I’ve always seen towels as being purely functional and never gave much thought to quality, so instead of investing in a fresh set, I chose to save my money. But once I settled in, I started to focus on the smaller details in my new place, including the fact that my bathroom towels were getting rattier by the day. So when I got the chance to try Kassatex’s Kyoto Bamboo Towels, I figured it was the perfect excuse to give my linen closet an upgrade.
Dallas County, IAtheperrynews.com

The gift of bird watching: Indigo bunting

We have been posting a “Gift of Bird Watching” column every week recently because the birds now arriving are creating an identification bottleneck!. This week’s species is the indigo bunting, which is very common along the Raccoon River Valley Trail and in all Dallas County parks. Indigo buntings are often...
Lifestylequiltingdaily.com

Barb’s Bungalow Quilt Pattern Download

This mini Log Cabin quilt is made with a delightful collection of pre-cut 5″ charm squares. Whether you display this adorable quilt on a table or a wall, we think it’s a charming way to say, “Home Sweet Home!”. Designer Jen Daly loves working with charm packs because they’re so...
Bradley, MEBangor Daily News

Now’s the time to learn new bird songs so you can identify them by ear

Excuse me while I repeat myself. Every year about this time, I encourage readers to learn a few new bird songs. From now through June, all of our breeding birds are making noise, attracting mates and defending territories. It’s primetime for birding-by-ear. It’s also prime time for discouragement. Learning bird songs is daunting, but it doesn’t have to be.
Home & Gardenbobvila.com

15 Brilliant Garage Organization Ideas

Turn your messy garage into an organized storage space. The garage can become a catch-all area for all sorts of items, from tools and sports equipment to bins of old toys and clothes waiting for donation. While a roomy garage is an obvious storage space for stuff that doesn’t have a designated place, there’s no reason it has to be a mess. The right organization system can keep your gear neat, and leave plenty of room in the garage for vehicles. Tidy up your garage and make the most of precious storage space with these ingenious garage organization ideas.
Animalsbirdsandblooms.com

Squirrel-Buster Plus Bird Feeder: Does It Work?

Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Confession time—I’m an animal lover but I don’t like squirrels. They seem more frightening to me than fluffy. I have several bird feeders and my backyard is partially wooded, which means we attract a lot of squirrels. I’ve tried using squirrel baffles (they actually chewed through the metal!) and pruning the trees but these critters always find a way. After working from home for months, and seeing the squirrels devour the birdseed for the millionth time, I knew I needed a squirrel-proof feeder. So I ordered the Brome Squirrel Buster Plus bird feeder. My mom, also fed up with the hungry squirrels in her yard, ordered the same one. The feeder is designed so that the bottom section, or shroud, will close under the weight of a squirrel, blocking access to the seed.