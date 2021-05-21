Couple builds tiny room with ‘TV’ for their cat so he can still watch birds and squirrels during the winter

Apartment Therapy received compensation for this post, which was written and edited independently by our editorial team. A few months ago, I moved into my first apartment, taking with me a bunch of hand-me-down towels from home that we had for years. I’ve always seen towels as being purely functional and never gave much thought to quality, so instead of investing in a fresh set, I chose to save my money. But once I settled in, I started to focus on the smaller details in my new place, including the fact that my bathroom towels were getting rattier by the day. So when I got the chance to try Kassatex’s Kyoto Bamboo Towels, I figured it was the perfect excuse to give my linen closet an upgrade.