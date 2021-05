If you own a TV, and a sound system to go with it, you may have found that it's not performing at its best. This could be for a number of different reasons, for example, you may have noticed the TV isn't as clear as it used to be, or that dialog has become mumbly. Over time you may have also noticed that there are dust bunnies or other horrors lurking around. Taking care of these issues is easy, and doesn't need to cost very much money, in fact several of the tips are free.