newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

PUBG: New State Opens Registration for Alpha Test

By Tanner Dedmon
ComicBook
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKrafton’s new mobile game called PUBG: New State will soon get an alpha test in the United States with registration for that preview open now for those who want to try the game out. The alpha test is scheduled to start on June 11th and will end on June 13th, a window which should allow for plenty of testing assuming you’re able to get into the preview. Registration for the alpha is open now with only a few steps required to be entered for consideration.

comicbook.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pubg#Alpha#Mobile Game#Mobile Devices#Android Device#Performance Testing#Gameplay#Pubg#Signups#Google Account#June 13th#In Game Items#The Game#United States
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Cell Phones
Related
Soccerdronedj.com

Drone soccer tournaments are coming to the United States: registrations open

Remember drone soccer? The sport that combines the competitiveness of soccer and the thrill and fun of flying drones? Well, come July, and Colorado will play host to the US’s first-ever drone soccer tournaments!. We’ve talked about drone soccer before, but here’s a refresher on how this fast-growing “e-sport” from...
Video Gamesaltchar.com

New World announces new Alpha and Closed Beta dates

New World Alpha testing is continuing and this phase will last until July 6, 2021. When it concludes, there will be a two-week break before we get to the Closed Beta, which is scheduled for July 20. This information is coming straight from the dev update , which you can...
Video Gamesnoobfeed.com

Nier Reincarnation Pre-Registration Open

Since NieR: Automata the franchise has been a massive surge of new fans. With NieR Replicant ver.1.22, an upgrade of the JP exclusive, launching to critically acclaim now gamers can pre-register for the mobile sequel NieR Reincarnation. NieR Reincarnation is a free-to-play title supported through microtransactions that won't appeal to...
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Crunchyroll Games Announces Pre-Registration Is Open For Mitrasphere

Crunchyroll Games has officially opened up pre-registration for their upcoming co-op Fantasy RPG mobile game, Mitrasphere. If you're not familiar with the game, this is a social co-op multiplayer RPG that has been out in Japan for a few years now. Since launching in 2017, the game has had over 7m downloads with a healthy playerbase. According to the company, this particular game is being released as part of their broader commitment to "building out a full slate of 360-degree experiences to deepen the community's engagement with their favorite shows". You can read more about the game below and visit this website to registers for the game. But there's no set release date for it yet, so be prepared for them to run a beta before it launches.
Video Gamesshepherdgazette.com

PUBG Cell India Avatar Battlegrounds Registrations Begin Could 18 on Google Play Retailer

Battlegrounds Mobile India will be up for pre-registrations from May 18 via the Google Play store. The news was shared by the developer Friday on its website. The Indian version of PUBG Mobile that was banned in the country back in September 2020, Battlegrounds Mobile India has been developed by South Korean video game developer Krafton and was announced last week with its official name and a new privacy policy. While we’ve finally got a pre-registration date, there is no release date for the game yet.
Video Gamesmp1st.com

The Division Heartland Gameplay Leaks From Closed Alpha Test

In case you didn’t know, Ubisoft announced a new The Division spin-off going the free-to-play route with The Division Heartland. While there’s no release date set for it just yet, loads of The Division Heartland gameplay has made its way out via the closed alpha test!. There are multiple videos...
Video Gamesdotesports.com

PUBG Mobile season 19 has begun with a new Royale Pass

PUBG Mobile’s season 19, called Traverse, has begun. It has also brought a new Royale Pass to the game containing a lot of exciting rewards. The season will last for about two months until July 12. The season’s Traverse theme is based on the new Microcosm mode which will be...
Video Gameslordsofgaming.net

The Xbox Insider Accessibility League Has Begun Rolling Out

Video games are for everyone. It seems like such an incredibly simple statement, but still even in 2021 accessibility on many games feels like an afterthought. However, Xbox has taken many steps over the past few years to truly try to blend the “gaming is for everyone” mentality as part of the company’s culture.
Video Gamesdbltap.com

PUBG Corp Reverts Changes to 'Right-Side' Joystick for Console

PUBG announced an update to support changes for console players, an add-on to the recentPatch Notes of 11.2. A recent update released by PUBG adds changes to the console's right stick. The right stick on consoles will have a cursor enabled again. PUBG Console Update Support. The small changes help...
Video Gamesmassivelyop.com

Kakao and XL Games’ mobile MMORPG Moonlight Sculptor launches globally May 25

In mid-April we shone a light on Moonlight Sculptor, a new mobile MMORPG from publisher Kakao Games and developer XL Games (of ArcheAge infamy) that sees players enter the virtual realm of Royal Road as one of five preset classes or enter the game without a class to become a Sculptor later on. At that time, the game had a release window of May 2021, but now we have a firm release date: Tuesday, May 25th.
Video Gamescogconnected.com

Star Citizen Launch Week 2951 Offers A Ton of Content

Star Citizen is a multiplayer space simulator that has been the topic of much discussion due to its history of funding and its impending release. The developers, Cloud Imperium Games, have endeavored to provide the community with consistent levels of transparency through the production timeline and product development. Due to the developer’s continued efforts towards Star Citizen, the game has been receiving updates and Launch Week 2951 signals its largest in a while. Following the recent launch of Alpha 3.13 Underground Infamy Update, the developers now welcome pilots to the galaxy in Invictus Launch Week 2951. The event is intended to those in the Navy and other armed forces assisting with the UEE and players will see various showcases that are sure to dazzle as they fly through the galaxy.
Video GamesComicBook

Free Scarlet Nexus Demo Now Available, But Not for Everyone

Just over a month separates us from the release date of Scarlet Nexus, but if you’ve got the right platform at your disposal, you won’t have to wait that long to play it. There’s a demo for the game available as of Friday which is downloadable on the Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S with that test live from now until May 27th. Players have a shot at earning in-game DLC when Scarlet Nexus launches if you try out the demo, so it’s worth playing even if you were already convinced to get the game before.
Video GamesGamespot

Eight Great Horror Mobile Games To Play On iOS And Android

The term "mobile game" usually makes people think of names like Pokemon Go, Candy Crush Saga, and Fruit Ninja. These fun, light-hearted games pop with color, delivering happy gaming experiences to all ages. If that's the kind of mobile game you like, this is not the list for you. Hidden...
Video Gamesrpgfan.com

New NieR Re[in]carnation Trailer, Pre-Registration Open for iOS and Android

Square Enix has announced that pre-registration has begun for the North American, European, and Korean versions of the upcoming mobile command action RPG title NieR Re[in]carnation through the App Store and Google Play Store for iOS and Android devices, respectively. Players who register via the Google Play Store will have...
Video Gamesmassivelyop.com

Skyforge is launching Hunters of Terra for multiple platforms on June 2

If you’re playing Skyforge on the Nintendo Switch, you have a good reason to peer out at PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One players with a single tear running down your cheek as all of those platforms (along with the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S) get access to the game’s 19th class on June 2nd. The Hunters of Terra update is launching for all these platforms on that day, and it brings with it the mortar-wielding Bounty Hunter to traipse around blowing things up and getting out of danger with anti-gravity gadgets.