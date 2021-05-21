PUBG: New State Opens Registration for Alpha Test
Krafton’s new mobile game called PUBG: New State will soon get an alpha test in the United States with registration for that preview open now for those who want to try the game out. The alpha test is scheduled to start on June 11th and will end on June 13th, a window which should allow for plenty of testing assuming you’re able to get into the preview. Registration for the alpha is open now with only a few steps required to be entered for consideration.comicbook.com