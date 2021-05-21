PUBG: New State Opens Registration for Alpha Test

Crunchyroll Games has officially opened up pre-registration for their upcoming co-op Fantasy RPG mobile game, Mitrasphere. If you're not familiar with the game, this is a social co-op multiplayer RPG that has been out in Japan for a few years now. Since launching in 2017, the game has had over 7m downloads with a healthy playerbase. According to the company, this particular game is being released as part of their broader commitment to "building out a full slate of 360-degree experiences to deepen the community's engagement with their favorite shows". You can read more about the game below and visit this website to registers for the game. But there's no set release date for it yet, so be prepared for them to run a beta before it launches.