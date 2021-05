Superhero movies have grown more and more mainstream over the past decade-or-so, and fans have spent that time hoping to see a number of high-profile actors and actresses embody certain roles. Arguably one of the biggest fancasts over the years has been Emily Blunt, who Marvel fans have wanted to see play everybody from Black Widow to Captain Marvel to (most recently) Sue Storm. In a recent appearance on The Howard Stern Show, Blunt spoke about the years she has spent tangentially tied to the world of superhero movies, beginning with her being offered the role of Black Widow in Iron Man 2 and Peggy Carter in Captain America: The First Avenger. As Blunt actually revealed, she feels pop culture has been "inundated" with superhero media to the point of exhausting it, and that she would only play a superhero if it was something unique.