Amherst, NY

COVID concerns cancel 4th of July fireworks in Amherst

WKBW 7 Eyewitness News
 2 days ago
Concerns over the lingering COVID-19 pandemic is forcing the Town of Amherst to cancel its Fourth of July Fireworks festivities for a second year in a row.

On Friday, Joe McMahon, Chief of Staff for the Amherst Town Supervisor, confirmed to 7 Eyewitness News that the town would not be sponsoring fireworks at the University at Buffalo this year. However, McMahon says fireworks will return in 2022.

The event typically attracts thousands of spectators to the University's North Campus in Amherst each year.

