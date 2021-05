In a collaboration that you weren't expecting, Nas and Jay-Z partnered with James Fauntleroy and Harmonies by The Hive on DJ Khaled's "Sorry Not Sorry." Jay and Nasir Jones engaged in one of the most infamous Hip Hop beefs in music history and over the years, there have been quips about Jay encroaching on Nas's release dates. Both rappers have shown that they buried whatever beef they had and left it in the past, and now fans can hear them trading verses on Khaled's track.