Stocks

Stocks little changed, while dollar gains after factory data

marketscreener.com
 2 days ago

NEW YORK, May 21 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks were nearly flat on Friday and technology and consumer discretionary shares were the biggest decliners, while the dollar edged higher after stronger-than-expected U.S. manufacturing data. Data firm IHS Markit said its flash U.S. manufacturing PMI increased to 61.5 in the first half...

www.marketscreener.com
Country
China
Posted by
Daily Herald Business Ledger

Asian stocks mixed in muted trading, echoing Wall St close

TOKYO -- Asian shares were mixed Monday, echoing Wall Street's mixed close last week. Japan's benchmark Nikkei added 0.2% in morning trading to 28,381.13. South Korea's Kospi slipped 0.3% to 3,147.23, while Australia's S&P/ASX 200 inched up less than 0.1% to 7,031.50. Hong Kong's Hang Seng slipped 0.9% to 28,217.82, while the Shanghai Composite lost 0.4% to 3,473.43.
MarketsNWI.com

Mind on Money: Add U.S. Dollar Index to numbers to watch

Currency valuation, in this case the relative value of the U.S. dollar, has implications across the economy and markets. Despite the importance of this metric, the topic of currency valuation can be a difficult one to navigate. Most of the time when a market pundit or reporter refers to the...
Stocksmorningstar.com

U.S. Stock Futures Rise to Start the Week

U.S. stock futures inched up on Monday, signaling strength after a bumpy week for both major indexes and cryptocurrency markets. Futures on the S&P 500 rose 0.3% and Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were up 0.4%. Changes in equity futures don't necessarily predict movements after the opening bell. In Europe,...
StocksDailyFx

Dow Jones, Hang Seng, ASX 200 Outlook: Strong PMI Data Buoys Markets

Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 indexes closed +0.36%, -0.08% and -0.61% respectively. US Markit manufacturing PMI reading came in at 61.5, beating a baseline forecast of 60.2. US core PCE price index dominates the economic docket this week as inflation concerns weigh on market sentiment. US Markit PMIs,...
StocksUS News and World Report

Futures Rise as Higher Oil Drives Energy Stocks

(Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures rose on Monday as higher oil prices lifted energy stocks, while S&P 500 futures scaled two-week highs ahead of key inflation readings later this week. Chevron Corp, Occidental Petroleum Corp and Schlumberger rose between 1% and 2% in premarket trading as oil prices firmed...
Posted by
MarketWatch

H&R Blocks stock slips after downbeat revenue outlook; market share gained as more people asked for help

Shares of H&R Block Inc. fell 0.5% in premarket trading Monday, after the tax preparer provided an upbeat full-year profit outlook and said it achieved its largest market share gains in over a decade, but provided downbeat revenue guidance. The company said it expects adjusted earnings per share for fiscal 2021, which ended in April, of $3.36 to $3.39, which is above the current FactSet consensus of $3.18. Revenue is expected to rise to $3.40 billion to $3.42 billion from $2.64 billion a year ago, but that would come up shy of the FactSet consensus of $3.48 billion. The...
Currenciesmarketpulse.com

The US dollar holds Friday gains

Asian currency markets are quiet today with most of Europe being on holiday today except for the United Kingdom. On Friday, the dollar index rose by 0.30% to 90.02, despite US long-dated yields slipping. Much of the underlying US dollar strength can likely be attributed to weekend risk hedging after a volatile week across asset classes. I suspect that nerves surrounding the weekend crypto-currency session (well-founded) may also have encouraged markets to load up on US dollars.
Businesswsau.com

Dollar near 3-month low, weighed by prospects of dovish Fed

TOKYO (Reuters) – The dollar stood near its lowest level in three months against a resurgent euro, struggling for traction as investors pared earlier bets the U.S. Federal Reserve may soon be ready to taper its stimulus. The dollar index, measuring the greenback against a basket of six currencies, was...
Marketstheedgemarkets.com

Malaysian shares set to snap three-day losing streak, Asian FX subdued

BENGALURU (May 24): Malaysian equities recouped most of the losses made last week to be the top performer among Asia's emerging markets on Monday, although US inflation concerns and Chinese regulators' views on commodity prices kept investors on the edge. Asian currencies were largely unchanged as the US dollar pulled...
Posted by
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold prices firm on weaker U.S. dollar, Treasury yields

May 24 (Reuters) - Gold prices edged up on Monday, hovering near their highest in more than four months, as a weaker dollar and pullback in U.S. Treasury yields supported the safe-haven metal. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was up 0.1% at $1,882.10 per ounce by 0050 GMT. Last week, gold prices hit their highest level since Jan. 8 at $1,889.75. * U.S. gold futures rose 0.3% to $1,882.90 per ounce. * The dollar stood near its lowest levels in three months against the resurgent euro and other European currencies, making gold cheaper for other currency holders. * Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields were hovering near a week low. Lower bond yields reduce the opportunity cost of holding non-interest bearing gold. * Data on Friday showed U.S. factory activity gathered speed in early May amid strong domestic demand. * Federal Reserve officials and new Dallas Fed data have begun lowering expectations for May jobs growth in the United States as business hiring plans continue to outrun the supply of people able or willing to work. * Asian shares got off to a cautious start on Monday as investors anxiously awaited a key read on U.S. inflation this week for cues on monetary policy. * The U.S. central bank has pledged to keep interest rates low until the economy reaches full employment, and inflation hits 2% and is on track to "moderately" exceed that level for some time. * Widespread lockdowns coupled with a jump in domestic prices stifled the physical gold market in India, as it grappled with a fierce COVID-19 wave. * Speculators raised their net long positions in COMEX gold in the week ended May 18, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission said on Friday. * Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust , the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, rose 0.6% to 1042.92 tonnes on Friday. * Palladium eased 0.1% to $2,780.54 per ounce, silver was steady at $27.52, while platinum edged 0.4% higher to $1,171.64. (Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

USD/CAD Weekly Forecast: The loonie on its own

USD/CAD trades and closes the week at six-year low. FOMC minutes prompt temporary gain, reversed in following session. Loonie kept its advantage on the dollar despite most of Canada locked and most of the US open. Commodity prices and incipient global recovery behind Canada strength. FXStreet Forecast Poll forsees a...
BusinessDailyFx

Gold Prices at 4-Month High as ETF Inflows Accelerate, Bitcoin Tumbles

Gold prices climbed to a four-month high, challenging psychological resistance of $ 1,900. A weaker US Dollar, inflation concerns and extreme volatility in cryptocurrencies have likely boosted the precious metal. The world’s largest gold ETF saw accelerated inflows in May as prices rose, Chinese buyers returned. Gold prices edged higher...
Stocksinvesting.com

Asian Stocks Mixed as Bitcoin Volatility Continues Ahead of U.S. Data

Investing.com – Asia Pacific stocks were mixed Monday morning following the cryptocurrency market volatility and as concerns about the slowdown of stimulus measures continued. Japan’s Nikkei 225 was up 0.37% by 11:21 PM ET (3:21 AM GMT), with Bank of Japan governor Haruhiko Kuroda due to speak later in the...
MarketsFXStreet.com

US Dollar Index consolidates Friday’s gains around 90.00

DXY refreshes intraday low, fades bounce off early January low. Market sentiment dwindles amid a quiet session, US 10-years Treasury yields drop. Fedspeak, Chicago Fed National Activity Index eyed for fresh impulse. US dollar index (DXY) fails to extend Friday’s bounce off 4.5-month low, refreshing intraday bottom with 89.97 level,...
BusinessDailyFx

Markets Week Ahead: EUR/USD, Gold, Oil, Bitcoin, Dow, DAX, Inflation, RBNZ

Global markets were quite choppy this past week. This could follow signs of deteriorating risk appetite judging by recent performance of highly speculative assets. Bitcoin and Ethereum, for example, plunged deeper into bear market territory due to investors fleeing major cryptocurrencies en masse. Equities have been fighting headwinds as well with major stock indices struggling to maintain upward momentum. The Dow Jones closed -0.5% lower on the week, though the DAX managed to gain 0.1% after being down as much as -3.0%.