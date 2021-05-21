A$AP Rocky’s Net Worth Is High, But It Can’t Touch Rihanna’s

Somebody better check on Drake cause the love of his life is now the love of someone else’s life. Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have been dating since January of 2020 but until now, we haven’t really heard either of them talk about it. In an interview with GQ Magazine, Rocky says when talking about Rihanna “[It’s] so much better when you got the One. She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones. Adding that “I think when you know, you know. She’s the One.” Later on the interview he ever referred to Rihanna as the love of his life and his lady. When the subject of fatherhood came up … Rocky laughed and said, “I think I’d be an incredible, remarkably, overall amazing dad. I would have a very fly child. Very.” GQ btw has named Rocky the Prettiest Man Alive.