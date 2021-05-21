Phoebe Dynevor Speaks Out About Regé-Jean Page’s ‘Bridgerton’ Exit: ‘We’re Very Much Passing on the Baton’

Rhimes and Netflix head of global TV Bela Bajaria discussed the uproar over Page's exit in a Hollywood Reporter roundtable featuring the most powerful female executives in Hollywood. "I was like, 'I've killed many a man that people adore,'" Rhimes said of Page's exit. "I'm so surprised that everybody is )losing it over a character we've watched) for eight episodes leaving. But obviously Regé is an amazing actor and he did an amazing thing and people responded. I also was surprised because the nature of this series is simply, this year it's this couple, this year it's (that) couple." Bejaria shared why it's unlikely Page will do any cameos for Season 2. "Those books really dictated what we did, and we want talent to have an amazing experience and tell the story they're telling authentically, not, 'Oh, can you just come over here and do this little thing?'" she said. "Like, is that satisfying? Is that what actors want to do? He delivered on his story." Rhimes added that it wouldn't make sense for Page to appear in bit parts.