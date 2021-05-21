newsbreak-logo
Smith & Nephew : Commission pursuant to Rule 12g3-2 (b) under the Securities Exchange Act of (Form 6-K)

marketscreener.com
 2 days ago

--- --- If 'Yes' is marked, indicate below the file number assigned to the. registrant in connection with Rule 12g3-2 (b) : 82- n/a. NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE EU MARKET ABUSE REGULATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES ('PDMR') AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM.

Financial ReportsShareCast

Director/PDMR Shareholding

Gattaca was informed today that Chief Executive Officer, Kevin Freeguard, purchased 12,880 Ordinary Shares of 1 pence each in the Company ("Shares") at a price of GBP 1.54 per share on 21 May 2021. Mr Freeguard's total interest in the Company is 12,880 Shares, representing 0.039% of the Company's issued...
BusinessLife Style Extra

TUI AG Regulatory News (TUI)

TUI AG (TUI) TUI AG: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 21-May-2021 / 19:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 1. Details of the...
Businessbuildingindiana.com

Carmel-Based Insurance Firm Merging with Progressive, $338M

Protective Insurance Corporation announced the Company’s class A shareholders approved a proposal to adopt the merger agreement under which Progressive will acquire all of the outstanding Class A shares and Class B shares of Protective’s common stock for $23.30 per share in cash, for a total transaction value of approximately $338 million.
BusinessShareCast

Issue of a Supplementary Prospectus

Blackfinch Spring VCT PLC (the "Company") The Company announces that it has published a supplementary prospectus (the "Supplementary Prospectus") relating to the offer for subscription for up to £20 million together with an over-allotment facility of up to a further £10 million of new Ordinary Shares in the Company announced on 2 October 2020 (the "Offer").
Businessbuffalonynews.net

Murchison Minerals Enters Into Amended Option Agreement

BURLINGTON, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 21, 2021 / Murchison Minerals Ltd. ('Murchison' or the 'Company') (TSXV:MUR) announces that further to its press release on May 6, 2021 regarding the entering into of an option agreement (the 'Original Option Agreement') with Gestion Aline Leclerc Inc. (the 'Optionor') granting Murchison an option to earn 100% interest in 75 mineral claims covering 2,377 hectares (the 'Property Package'), it has entered into an amended option agreement (the 'Amended Option Agreement') with the Optionor whereby the parties agreed to: (i) in the event the Company wishes to satisfy up to $400,000 in option payments in common shares, use a price equal to the greater of $0.07 or the 20 day volume weighted average price of the common shares prior to the day the Company elects to satisfy such option payment; and (ii) remove the ability of the Company to pay the $1,000,000 re-purchase price of the 1% NSR through the issuance of common shares of the Company. All other terms of the Original Option Agreement remain the same.
Economycrowdfundinsider.com

Recent Decision by UK Financial Ombudsman Service Challenges Investment Crowdfunding Model

The Financial Ombudsman Service (FOS) in the UK has long intermediated disagreements within the financial services sector including investment crowdfunding. A recent decision by the FOS has caused some concern amongst industry insiders as it may challenge the entire crowdfunding model based on the liability of a business that raises capital online when things change and money may be lost.
Businesstheubj.com

PPG Receives All Necessary Regulatory Approvals for Acquiring Tikkurila

PPG today reported that it has gotten regulatory approval from the Federal Antimonopoly Service of Russia for the finishing of its tender offer for the entirety of the shares of Tikkurila. The approval has provided PPG with all necessary regulatory approvals for consummation of the tender offer and has reported...
Financial ReportsLife Style Extra

Share Price Information for Blackfinch Spr. (BFSP)

Blackfinch Spring VCT PLC (the "Company") The Company announces that it has published a supplementary prospectus (the "Supplementary Prospectus") relating to the offer for subscription for up to £20 million together with an over-allotment facility of up to a further £10 million of new Ordinary Shares in the Company announced on 2 October 2020 (the "Offer").
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Sesen Bio Announces Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

Sesen Bio (Nasdaq: SESN), a late-stage clinical company developing targeted fusion protein therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer, today reported the grant of a non-statutory stock option to one new employee in connection with the employee's commencement of employment with Sesen Bio. The addition of this new team member represents a continuation of the buildout of the Sesen Bio team in support of its transformation into a commercial-stage company ahead of the target Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) date of August 18, 2021 for Vicineum™ for the treatment of BCG-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer.
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

FBL Financial Group Shareholders Approve Transaction With Farm Bureau Property & Casualty Insurance Company

FBL Financial Group, Inc. (FFG) - Get Report ("FBL Financial Group" or "the Company") today announced that, based on the preliminary voting results from a special meeting of shareholders held today, FBL Financial Group's shareholders have approved the previously announced transaction under which Farm Bureau Property & Casualty Insurance Company ("FBPCIC") will acquire all of the outstanding shares of FBL Financial Group Class A and Class B common stock, excluding shares owned by FBPCIC and the Iowa Farm Bureau Federation ("IFBF"), for $61.00 per share in cash.
Financial ReportsShareCast

Result of AGM

BURFORD CAPITAL APPOINTS HUGH STEVEN WILSON AS CHAIRMAN; REPORTS THAT ALL AGM ITEMS PASSED. Burford Capital Limited, the leading global finance and asset management firm focused on law, is pleased to announce that all resolutions proposed at its Annual General Meeting held on 18 May 2021 were approved by shareholders, including the approval of a final dividend of 12.5 US cents per ordinary share to be paid on 18 June 2021 to all ordinary shareholders on the register of members at the close of business on 28 May 2021, and the appointment of Hugh Steven Wilson as chairman, replacing Sir Peter Middleton on his retirement.
Medical & Biotechdallassun.com

Midatech Pharma PLC Announces Posting of Annual Report & Notice of AGM

ABINGDON, OXFORDSHIRE / ACCESSWIRE / May 21, 2021 / Midatech Pharma PLC (AIM:MTPH.L)(NASDAQ:MTP), a drug delivery technology company focused on improving the bio-delivery and bio-distribution of medicines announces that its Notice of Annual General Meeting ('AGM') was posted to shareholders today, along with the Annual Report for the year ended 31 December 2020. The document is also available on the 'Investors' section of the Company's website at www.midatechpharma.com/financial-reports-accounts.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Wildpack Beverage Inc. Announces Appointment Of Chief Operating Officer

Critical Appointment Strengthens Management to Execute Aggressive Strategy. VANCOUVER, BC, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Wildpack Beverage Inc. (TSXV: CANS) ("Wildpack" or the "Company") announces, effective immediately, the appointment of Mr. Chuck Zadlo as Chief Operating Officer ("COO"). Chuck has over 20 years of operations experience holding leadership positions at...
Agriculturecheckout.ie

Total Produce Executives Set For Merger Bonus

A number of executives from Total Produce, including the chairman, chief executive, and finance director, are expected to receive bonuses on the completion of its merger with Dole Foods. The merger between the two fruit companies is expected to create the largest fresh fruit and vegetable supplier in the world...
Financial ReportsShareCast

Transaction in Own Shares

("RHI Magnesita" the "Company" or the "Group") RHI Magnesita N.V. (the "Company") announces that on 21 May 2021 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares, represented by depositary interests, of one euro each pursuant to its €50 million share repurchase programme, details of which were announced on 5 May 2021 (the "Programme").
BusinessNeowin

O2 and Virgin Media joint venture approved by UK regulator

O2 has announced that the UK’s Competition & Markets Authority has approved a 50:50 joint venture between Liberty Global, which owns Virgin Media, and O2. The mobile carrier said that the regulator agreed to the deal under the original terms and the transaction is now expected to close on June 1.
Businesskalkinemedia.com

What Led Goldman Sachs Acquire Stake in UK’s ComplyAdvantage

UK-based fintech startup ComplyAdvantage reported a US$ 20 million investment as part of its series C funding round extension from Goldman Sachs’ growth equity arm on 19 May. The investment will be used to further expand and consolidate the fintech company’s role in managing financial crime risks for major organizations.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Arena Pharmaceuticals Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARNA) today announced that on May 15, 2021, the Compensation Committee of its Board of Directors granted to 22 new employees inducement stock options to purchase an aggregate of 74,905 shares of its common stock and 32,050 inducement restricted stock units ("RSUs"). The inducement stock options and RSUs have a grant date and vesting commencement date of May 15, 2021, and were granted as inducements material to the new employees entering employment with Arena in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).