Highly Anticipated Hong Noodle Bar in Dover, NH, Had an Overwhelming Amount of Orders Opening Day

Have you Heard of the Pass Along Project? You Should. Being a kid, shoes were really important to me. I wanted the coolest pair of kicks on the planet, but my parents did not have the means to provide me with the coolest shoes. Now imagine you are placed in the foster care system. As a kid, landing in the foster care system and getting placed with a family usually means you have experienced some type of trauma. You are probably arriving at your foster family’s house with the clothes you have on and nothing else. It makes me feel guilty for wanting fancy shoes as a kid when so many kids have virtually nothing.