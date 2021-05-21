newsbreak-logo
Highly Anticipated Hong Noodle Bar in Dover, NH, Had an Overwhelming Amount of Orders Opening Day

The Dover, New Hampshire, community has been all jazzed up for Hong Asian Noodle Bar to open since we heard about it back in December! Soup dumplings are up there in my top ten favorite foods and I was thrilled to hear I no longer needed to venture down to Chinatown in Boston to fetch them! Hong Asian Noodle Bar is where the Dover House of Pizza was on 519 Central Ave. They have completely renovated the inside and it is unlike anywhere else in Dover. SO COOL!

