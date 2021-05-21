CONIFER HOLDINGS, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)

Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure. On May 19, 2021 , Conifer Holdings, Inc. (the "Company") presented additional background information on the Company and on its strategic plan (the "Investor Presentation") during its 2021 virtual Annual Meeting of Shareholders. A copy of the Investor Presentation, which is available on the Company's website at www.CNFRH.com under the tab "Investors," is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1, and is incorporated herein by reference. The information in this Item 7.01 and the attached exhibit shall not be deemed filed for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), nor shall they be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act except as shall be expressly stated by specific reference in such filing.