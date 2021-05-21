newsbreak-logo
Stocks

Stocks little changed, while dollar gains after factory data

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (Reuters) -U.S. stocks were nearly flat on Friday and technology and consumer discretionary shares were the biggest decliners, while the dollar edged higher after stronger-than-expected U.S. manufacturing data. Data firm IHS Markit said its flash U.S. manufacturing PMI increased to 61.5 in the first half of this month....

MarketsNWI.com

Mind on Money: Add U.S. Dollar Index to numbers to watch

Currency valuation, in this case the relative value of the U.S. dollar, has implications across the economy and markets. Despite the importance of this metric, the topic of currency valuation can be a difficult one to navigate. Most of the time when a market pundit or reporter refers to the...
StocksPosted by
Daily Herald Business Ledger

Asian stocks mixed in muted trading, echoing Wall St close

TOKYO -- Asian shares were mixed Monday, echoing Wall Street's mixed close last week. Japan's benchmark Nikkei added 0.2% in morning trading to 28,381.13. South Korea's Kospi slipped 0.3% to 3,147.23, while Australia's S&P/ASX 200 inched up less than 0.1% to 7,031.50. Hong Kong's Hang Seng slipped 0.9% to 28,217.82, while the Shanghai Composite lost 0.4% to 3,473.43.
Stocksmorningstar.com

U.S. Stock Futures Rise to Start the Week

U.S. stock futures inched up on Monday, signaling strength after a bumpy week for both major indexes and cryptocurrency markets. Futures on the S&P 500 rose 0.3% and Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were up 0.4%. Changes in equity futures don't necessarily predict movements after the opening bell. In Europe,...
StocksDailyFx

Dow Jones, Hang Seng, ASX 200 Outlook: Strong PMI Data Buoys Markets

Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 indexes closed +0.36%, -0.08% and -0.61% respectively. US Markit manufacturing PMI reading came in at 61.5, beating a baseline forecast of 60.2. US core PCE price index dominates the economic docket this week as inflation concerns weigh on market sentiment. US Markit PMIs,...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

US STOCKS-Futures rise as higher oil drives energy stocks

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.) May 24 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures rose on Monday as higher oil prices lifted energy stocks, while S&P 500 futures scaled two-week highs ahead of key inflation readings later this week.
Currenciesmarketpulse.com

The US dollar holds Friday gains

Asian currency markets are quiet today with most of Europe being on holiday today except for the United Kingdom. On Friday, the dollar index rose by 0.30% to 90.02, despite US long-dated yields slipping. Much of the underlying US dollar strength can likely be attributed to weekend risk hedging after a volatile week across asset classes. I suspect that nerves surrounding the weekend crypto-currency session (well-founded) may also have encouraged markets to load up on US dollars.
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold prices firm on weaker U.S. dollar, Treasury yields

May 24 (Reuters) - Gold prices edged up on Monday, hovering near their highest in more than four months, as a weaker dollar and pullback in U.S. Treasury yields supported the safe-haven metal. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was up 0.1% at $1,882.10 per ounce by 0050 GMT. Last week, gold prices hit their highest level since Jan. 8 at $1,889.75. * U.S. gold futures rose 0.3% to $1,882.90 per ounce. * The dollar stood near its lowest levels in three months against the resurgent euro and other European currencies, making gold cheaper for other currency holders. * Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields were hovering near a week low. Lower bond yields reduce the opportunity cost of holding non-interest bearing gold. * Data on Friday showed U.S. factory activity gathered speed in early May amid strong domestic demand. * Federal Reserve officials and new Dallas Fed data have begun lowering expectations for May jobs growth in the United States as business hiring plans continue to outrun the supply of people able or willing to work. * Asian shares got off to a cautious start on Monday as investors anxiously awaited a key read on U.S. inflation this week for cues on monetary policy. * The U.S. central bank has pledged to keep interest rates low until the economy reaches full employment, and inflation hits 2% and is on track to "moderately" exceed that level for some time. * Widespread lockdowns coupled with a jump in domestic prices stifled the physical gold market in India, as it grappled with a fierce COVID-19 wave. * Speculators raised their net long positions in COMEX gold in the week ended May 18, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission said on Friday. * Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust , the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, rose 0.6% to 1042.92 tonnes on Friday. * Palladium eased 0.1% to $2,780.54 per ounce, silver was steady at $27.52, while platinum edged 0.4% higher to $1,171.64. (Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
MarketsNECN

Asia-Pacific Markets Trade Mixed; Oil Prices Jump More Than 1%

Asia-Pacific markets traded mostly higher Monday but investors remained cautious over a resurgence in Covid-19 cases in some parts of the region as well as potential inflation pressures in the U.S. In the currency market, the U.S. dollar traded around 89.939 against a basket of its peers, hovering near the...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

USD/CAD Weekly Forecast: The loonie on its own

USD/CAD trades and closes the week at six-year low. FOMC minutes prompt temporary gain, reversed in following session. Loonie kept its advantage on the dollar despite most of Canada locked and most of the US open. Commodity prices and incipient global recovery behind Canada strength. FXStreet Forecast Poll forsees a...
Stocksinvesting.com

Asian Stocks Mixed as Bitcoin Volatility Continues Ahead of U.S. Data

Investing.com – Asia Pacific stocks were mixed Monday morning following the cryptocurrency market volatility and as concerns about the slowdown of stimulus measures continued. Japan’s Nikkei 225 was up 0.37% by 11:21 PM ET (3:21 AM GMT), with Bank of Japan governor Haruhiko Kuroda due to speak later in the...
Businessrock947.com

Dollar near 3-month low, weighed by prospects of dovish Fed

TOKYO (Reuters) – The dollar stood near its lowest level in three months against a resurgent euro, struggling for traction as investors pared earlier bets the U.S. Federal Reserve may soon be ready to taper its stimulus. The dollar index, measuring the greenback against a basket of six currencies, was...
MarketsFXStreet.com

US Dollar Index consolidates Friday’s gains around 90.00

DXY refreshes intraday low, fades bounce off early January low. Market sentiment dwindles amid a quiet session, US 10-years Treasury yields drop. Fedspeak, Chicago Fed National Activity Index eyed for fresh impulse. US dollar index (DXY) fails to extend Friday’s bounce off 4.5-month low, refreshing intraday bottom with 89.97 level,...
Stocksbatonrougenews.net

Roundup: U.S. equities post mixed results amid Fed minutes, economic data

NEW YORK, May 22 (Xinhua) -- Wall Street's major averages posted mixed results for the week as investors digested minutes from the Federal Reserve's most recent policy meeting and a slew of economic data. For the week ending Friday, the Dow declined 0.5 percent, and the S&P 500 fell 0.4...
Stocksinvesting.com

Top 5 Things to Watch in Markets in the Week Ahead

Investing.com -- Market volatility looks set to remain elevated in the coming week as rotation trades to continue to play out amid the vaccine rollout and reopening of the economy. Wild swings in Bitcoin, which soured risk appetite last week, could continue to create a drag on the broader market, at least for now. On the data front, investors will be watching reports for April on personal spending, durable goods and home sales to gauge the strength of the economy as the second quarter got underway. Earnings season is winding down, but there are still some retailers left to report. There will also be a handful of speeches by Federal Reserve policymakers, including Governor Lael Brainard, who is set to speak at a virtual cryptocurrency conference. Here is what you need to know to start your week.