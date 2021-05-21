newsbreak-logo
Call of Duty: Warzone update fixes more out-of-bounds exploits

By Matthew Bennett
egmnow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRaven Software has delivered a new update for Call of Duty: Warzone that addresses a number of issues. According to the notes, today’s update closes more out-of-bounds exploits, fixes collision for several elements that let players look and shoot through them, and fixes a bug with Ballistic Knife camo progression tracking. Additionally, bugs with the Power Grab LTM related to exfil progress resetting and players having four weapons have been squashed. Check out the full patch notes below:

