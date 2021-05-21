Call of Duty: Warzone update fixes more out-of-bounds exploits

The official Call of Duty Twitter account appears to be teasing the arrival of 80s movie icons to Call of Duty: Warzone in the near future. It started towards the end of last week, when the official account posted the stats of a certain "SURVIVORJOHN#1009062" which internet slueths quickly deduced were referring to one John Rambo and then later, the account retweeted a comment from a fan asking for 80s action heroes to be added to the game and added its own thinking emoji as a response.