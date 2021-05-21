newsbreak-logo
Paris' Bourse de Commerce reopens after Tadao Ando redesign

By James Parkes
Dezeen
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe historic Bourse de Commerce building in Paris is reopening after a restoration and redesign by Japanese architect Tadao Ando that includes a nine-metre-tall cylindrical concrete wall placed within its rotunda. Located in the centre of Paris, France, the 18th-century stock exchange building reopens on 22 May following a major...

Related
10 Dramatic Buildings by Architect Tadao Ando, The Master of Light and Concrete

Japanese architect Tadao Ando is well known for his masterful use of concrete structures in harmony with natural elements. The beauty of Ando’s architecture often relates to how man-made design takes a back seat to sunlight, wind, water, or landscape. Simple concrete blocks are perfectly scaled in relation to nature and become a backdrop for the organic world.
PARIS (Reuters) - At the Musee d'Orsay in Paris on Monday, workers were hanging a priceless Renoir painting in preparation for the museum's re-opening after six months with no visitors because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The painting was one of many artefacts at the museum that were put in storage...
This is not the first time that French billionaire François Pinault has called on the services of Tadao Ando. Twenty years ago, when the luxury goods mogul was initially seeking to display his fabled collection of contemporary art in Paris, he had the Japanese Pritzker Prize winner design him a brand new museum on Boulogne-Billancourt’s Île Seguin, erstwhile site of the original Renault car factory. But after the project foundered on the rocks of bureaucratic sluggishness, Pinault turned his attention to Venice, where he commissioned Ando to convert the Palazzo Grassi and the Punta della Dogana into galleries. Today the tycoon has finally come home to roost with a new conversion project, bang in the French capital’s heart: the former Bourse de Commerce (commodities exchange), strategically located between the Louvre and the Centre Pompidou.
Recent years have seen an increased acknowledgement of the collective endeavour that is architecture and a better valuing of the different professions that participate in the design process. Within every extraordinary building, structural engineering plays an essential role in delivering the architectural vision. The article highlights the past and present contributions of engineering to the built environment, personalities that have stood in the shadow of architects delivering their design intent, and the collaboration between engineers and architects today.
On May 22, 2021, the Palais de Tokyo is reopening its doors for Natures Mortes [Still Lifes], a carte blanche to Anne Imhof who has taken hold of the entirety of the Palais de Tokyo to create an all-embracing, polyphonic work. Here, she fuses space and bodies, music and painting, and her works with those of accomplices Eliza Douglas and 30 other guests. After having layed siege to the German pavilion with her exhibition and performance Faust for which she was awarded the Golden Lion at the 2017 Venice Biennale, Anne Imhof, who trained at the Staatliche Hochschule für Bildende Künste – Städelschule in Frankfurt while immersed in the city’s club and music scene, has established herself over a decade as a prominent figure in contemporary art through her radical work. Within the bare structure of the Palais de Tokyo, stripped down to its fragile carcass with its topography exposed, she sets up a glass maze which fragments the space, while generating new perspectives. Vanishing points and gaps are an invitation to diving into the darkness, down to the entrails of the Palais de Tokyo. Haunted by painting, the fleeting cycle of life and the disruptions of the present moment, she invites us to walk the space between life and nonlife, darkness and light, past and present, stillness and action, intensity and disenchantment, and to freely trace our own path across this vast, open stage. Fruits, inanimate objects, wilted flowers or cans of an evaporating liquid stimulate all our senses. They are a reminder that while the origin of still lifes lies in the theme of religious vanities, this allegoric depiction of passing time and death can also be seen as a celebration of the living. It can stand as the affirmation of a matrix in which art conjugates the impulses of life and death, pleasure and anxiety, melancholy and energy. Raised fists (in German, Faust means “fist”), arched bodies and damned souls make these liberated, subterranean energies vibrate. The architecture, transfigured by the artist into a glass palace, becomes a space in which temporalities collide, and, through infinite plays of reflections, apparitions and disappearances, it constructs an intermediary space between the interior and the exterior, from which new images emerge. Anne Imhof’s exhibition is an unstable form in motion, irrigated by bodies. The artist takes over the architecture and creates within it a new space-time, a new beat, one of the urgency of the present moment. The horizon is inverted, set on fire, temporalities confront one another, the cycle of the slow and inexorable circumvolution of heavenly bodies dialogues with atomic deflagrations in an era of a nuclear apocalypse. From these artificial clouds, emaciated and spectral bodies emerge, as though flayed by a slaughtered nature. Anne Imhof composes these Natures Mortes—memento mori to the here and now—where life is lurking in the darkness, ready to spring out. A performative dimension infuses the entire exhibition, from visual works to sonic compositions, from architecture to bodies. Even deprived of human presences, and over and beyond any show, the exhibition bears in counter-relief the imprints of vanished bodies, the traces of their presence, making their voices resonate, while they shift endlessly. For a week in October, Anne Imhof will deploy in the space of the Palais de Tokyo her new performance piece, born at the very heart of her exhibition.
As France prepares to reopen its outdoor spaces and cultural venues tomorrow, headlining this post-lockdown phase is the inauguration of the much-awaited Bourse de Commerce - Pinault Collection museum opening in the heart of Paris this weekend. The new home for French billionaire François Pinault's vast art collection of roughly...
Paris café culture has kicked back into life as lockdowns eased up in France after half a year of closures. The long-anticipated lifting of restrictions on outdoor dining prompted a flood of locals to terraces of bars and restaurants across the city, defying fears that occasional bad weather would dampen spirits.
Musée Carnavalet has long been considered one of Paris' overlooked treasures. But after five years of closure and a €55 million makeover, the museum aims to enhance its appeal through a reinvigorated space. Following the news that France is reopening to international travelers this summer, Musée Carnavalet will reopen to...
This week on Dezeen we showcased pavilions and exhibitions at the Venice Architecture Biennale, the first major architecture event to take place since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Dezeen spoke to curator Hashim Sarkis about how the pandemic forced the organisers and participants to re-imagine how they can work...
No. 177, Section 1, Jianguo South Road, Da'an District. Since 2018, C-LAB has not only run the space of the former Air Force Command Headquarters with cultural projects in unprecedented forms, but also endeavored to transform the site into an artistic incubator that treats innovative cultural experimentation as its core value. Over the past three years, the C-LAB launched several Experimental Architecture projects that ventured into the essence of this site from different contextual perspectives. For example, Collective Negative Space Village concentrated on the relational evolution of the site, whilst Brick Circle applied the concept of sustainable city to practical situations. Unfolding from Taipei City where C-LAB is located, the exhibition Project: The Folly follows the previous reflection on the change of the site to investigate its connotations and implications by reference to its inherent ambiguity.
NEW HAVEN — The Yale University Art Gallery will reopen Friday, with six new artworks by Franz Kline and Mark Rothko on display. Free, timed tickets, available on the gallery’s website, and some walk-up tickets will be available. The gallery will be open from 3 to 7 p.m. Fridays and noon to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.
Palazzo Grassi—Punta della Dogana presents a major exhibition dedicated to Bruce Nauman (1941, Indiana, USA) at Punta della Dogana, Venice, from May 23, 2021 to January 9, 2022. The unique exhibition Bruce Nauman: Contrapposto Studies, curated by Carlos Basualdo, the Keith L. and Katherine Sachs Senior Curator of Contemporary Art...
This house has a great history,” says Barbara Jakobson, much of which she made herself. She is 88 and has lived here since 1965, filling all five stories with her collection of paintings, sculpture, photography, and furniture. And the last thing she wanted to do was leave it. But a townhouse means a vertical life, and “after 56 years of stair-climbing without major incident, I was hurrying down from the top floor to the one below at about 5:30 p.m. on Friday, October 23, tripped, and as I crashed to the landing below, I cursed my fate,” she says. Her tumble broke her leg, but, she says gleefully, “I did not hit my head!”
On Monday June 7, 2021, Rockbund Art Museum (RAM), Shanghai, is delighted to launch its brand-new digital platform RAM+. Ten years since their first collaboration, RAM is honored to once again invite the internationally acclaimed artist Cai Guo-Qiang, who curated RAM’s inaugural exhibition in 2010, to mark this new milestone of the museum’s development. On the occasion of RAM’s 10th anniversary, Cai has created his first Non-Fungible Token (NFT) project Transient Eternity—101 Ignitions of Gunpowder Paintings. The artworks will be on view from June 7–July 7, 2021 at TR Lab (trlab.io), a platform partnering with RAM in the discovery of NFT art from the world’s leading artists.