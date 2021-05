In a wonderfully unbuttoned THR interview, the great Hollywood composer and arranger spills the beans on everyone from Nadia Boulanger to Elvis Presley. I learned very early why God gave us two ears and one mouth, wants us to listen twice as much as we talk, or he would have given us two mouths, not two ears. There’s 12 notes that have been floating around the universe for 720 years now, and we have those same 12 notes that Brahms, Bach and Beethoven had. When I [moved to Paris in 1957 and studied with Boulanger, I saw Stravinsky every day. He was with her, too.