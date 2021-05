Billy Gibbons has already graced us with two singles from his upcoming solo album, Hardware – the boogie-ing West Coast Junkie and the atmospheric Desert High. Now the ZZ Top electric guitar legend has shared a third track, the bluesy, slide-infused My Lucky Card, which arrives with a suitably Gibbons-esque video, shot in and around Pappy & Harriet’s Pioneertown Palace, the cantina/honky tonk that was originally built as part of the western movie set where The Cisco Kid and Gene Autry TV shows, among other productions, were filmed.