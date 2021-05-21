Peek inside new SeaTac International Mall, where East African business owners are finding a home
May 21—SEATAC — Inside the newly opened SeaTac International Mall, sheer curtains and colorful clothes hang on walls that line the corridors. The 21 stalls rented out by small business owners, who are primarily East African immigrants or refugees, feature wares such as home décor, traditional African clothing, and shelves of bejeweled tea sets. On Monday a few shop owners quietly stirred in their stalls as they returned to work after celebrating Eid al-Fitr, the festival that concludes Ramadan.www.tribuneledgernews.com