Peek inside new SeaTac International Mall, where East African business owners are finding a home

You’ve heard of pop-up restaurants and pop-up markets. Now, something new is popping up in Wichita — a pop-up salon selling Aveda products inside Towne East Square. Next month, Sugar Salon owner Susan Brady plans to open a full-service salon on the upper level of the mall, just outside of the old Sears space. She’s taking over the spot that was previously occupied by Regis Salon and is calling it a pop-up salon, she said, because she has the option of making it a temporary or permanent setup, depending on how it’s received.