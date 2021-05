What new PS5 and PS4 games are releasing in physical retailers and as part of the PlayStation Store update this week? It's a surprisingly big week for new releases, with PS4 compilation Mass Effect Legendary Edition likely the highlight for most. Don't forget about Subnautica: Below Zero and Hood: Outlaws & Legends, though, two very different titles that may represent a refreshing change of pace. For a full list of all new PS5 game release dates in 2021 and all new PS4 game release dates in 2021, click through the links.