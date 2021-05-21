newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Overwatch 2 is shrinking to 5v5, making big changes to Mei and Bastion

By EGM
egmnow.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBlizzard Entertainment recently held its first big livestream preview of Overwatch 2‘s PvP modes—and revealing some big changes in the process. The biggest surprise is the news that Overwatch 2 will no longer support matches of 6 versus 6. Instead, the player count will be trimmed back to 5-on-5. Team composition will still be role-locked in the sequel, though the limit will now be one tank, two support, and two damage-dealers (or DPS).

egmnow.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Keller
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blizzard Entertainment#Bastion#Go Game#Pc Game#Heroes#Overwatch 2 S#Omnic#Xbox One#Nintendo Switch#Pvp Modes#Slow Enemies#5 On 5#Multiple Tanks#The Game#Windows Pc#Matches#Team Composition#Footage
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Nintendo
News Break
Overwatch
Related
Video Gamessuperjumpmagazine.com

Diving Into the Details of the Overwatch 2 Live Event

Overwatch 2 is getting loads of new mechanical changes to shake up PvP gameplay. The recent PvP livestream hosted by Matt Morello of the Overwatch League primarily featured newly-anointed Game Director Aaron Keller, Lead Hero Designer Geoff Goodman, and Associate Art Director Dion Rogers. The stream was pretty lengthy, showcasing gameplay sessions across five different maps total. Below are some of the changes coming to Overwatch 2.
Video Gamesdotesports.com

How to increase FPS in Overwatch

Even if you have the best aim, you may fall behind the competition in Overwatch with frame rates that are below average. In general, you’ll want to average frame rates above 60fps for a smooth gameplay experience. Higher frame rates will be especially beneficial for players with high refresh rate monitors.
Video GamesPosted by
Forbes

‘Overwatch’ Season 28 Is Now Live

It’s time to run through your placement matches once again. Overwatch competitive season 28 is now live, seemingly (and thankfully) without any issues. Technical problems delayed the start of season 27 in early March. As always, you’ll have some bonus competitive points to spend on golden guns if you finished...
Video GamesDestructoid

Virtua Fighter x eSports live stream comin' at ya next week

Sega has announced that it will be holding a Japanese live stream next week to announce the details of its previously teased "Virtua Fighter x eSports Project" The stream will be held on May 27 on the publisher's newly launched Virtua Fighter YouTube channel. Squee!. While no details have been...
Video Gamesdotesports.com

The best Tracer skins in Overwatch

The Overwatch team works around the clock to design and produce some of the best skins in gaming. But no hero has it as good as Tracer–even amidst other stellar works, she stands out. Tracer is a time-jumping adventurer who uses her twin pulse pistols, blink, recall, and bomb to...
Video Gamesdexerto.com

The Ultimate Overwatch Mei guide

Mei might be one of the most under appreciated damage characters in the game, but she can actually be a pleasure to use within Overwatch. Be careful when encountering this cold hero though, as you may end up frozen!. Damage characters have always been the popular role when it comes...
Video Gamesdotesports.com

How to earn Synthweave: Destiny 2’s Armor Synthesis explained

At long, long last, Destiny 2’s highly requested transmog system has arrived in Armor Synthesis. Armor Synthesis was introduced as part of Update 3.2.0 with the release of the game’s 14th season, Season of the Splicer. With the system’s introduction into Destiny 2, Guardians now have an entirely new mechanic...
attackofthefanboy.com

Mass Effect Legendary Edition: Where is Liara?

One of your first missions as a Spectre in Mass Effect Legendary Edition is to find Liara T’Soni, an Asari archaeologist famed for her knowledge of the Protheans. She may be able to provide you with more information regarding the Reapers, so she’s very important to your quest. Liara’s last known location is somewhere in the Artemis Tau cluster, but that doesn’t tell you much about where exactly to find here. The Artemis Tau cluster is a big place with many uncharted planets, but Liara can only be found on one of them. Here’s where to find Liara in Mass Effect Legendary Edition.
Video GamesDigital Trends

10 essencial tips for Arena Mode in Apex Legends

Apex Legends just released Arena Mode as part of its Season 9 update, also known as The Legacy Update. While Apex has always followed the general Battle Royale blueprint, Arena Mode puts a unique spin on the genre. The Arena is more combat-focused, allowing players to choose their favorite weapons and Legends to face off without the worry of a third-party team. Of course, Arena Mode is a wholly different experience than what Apex fans have grown to love. Here are 10 essential tips for playing and winning Arena Mode in Apex Legends.
Video GamesPosted by
DBLTAP

Call of Duty: Warzone Season 4 Might Feature a COD 2021 Reveal

Call of Duty Season 4 might reveal the next installment in the franchise set to be developed by Sledgehammer Games. We've already seen Warzone be used multiple times as a platform for franchise announcements. It was notably used for an in-game event in which Black Ops Cold War was revealed. Activision announced Sledgehammer Games is developing the next title, but there's been no confirmation on what time period that title will be set in.
Video GamesArs Technica

Mass Effect Legendary Edition: Tests, thoughts, and a 10 am EDT Twitch stream

Roughly 60 hours ago, EA and BioWare dumped all 103GB of the upcoming Mass Effect Legendary Edition into my inbox. Then, they told me the embargo would lift today. I proceeded to chug a concentrated energy drink cocktail of Bawls, Red Bull, and lukewarm coffee grounds while taping my eyelids open so I could bring you a full review of all three touched-up Mass Effect games. Every romance option, every side quest, every unnecessarily rude conversation-wheel option: Sure, let's shotgun the whole thing like an M-11 Wraith in ME3.
Video GamesPosted by
DBLTAP

Apex Legends Devs May Have Accidentally Nerfed Wattson in Season 9

Some players have reported issues with Apex Watson's abilities following the launch of Season 9 in Apex Legends on May 4. This isn't the first time a legend has faced some unnecessary changes in their core code. The unintended power-down comes right off the heels of a similar issue featuring Bangalore and Caustic and the results of a shift in how the game handles smoke particles. Unfortunately, while those have since been resolved, it seems the team cannot escape the nerf-web just yet with Legacy.
Video GamesPosted by
DBLTAP

Apex Legends Dev Responds to Valkyrie's Ultimate Bug

A developer from Apex Legends responded to a Valkyrie Ultimate bug that was causing players to be pushed underneath the map. Apex Legends’ Season 9 was released on May 4. The season, titled “Apex Legends: Legacy,” brought on the usual suspects of weapon nerfs and buffs, legend tuning as well as new features such as the new Apex Legends Arenas game mode. But out of all the new changes additions, one of the most looked at was the new hero, Valkyrie.
Video GamesPCGamesN

League of Legends devs unveil the MOBA’s next big event, Project: Bastion

If you’ve seen that enigmatic teaser on the League of Legends Twitter channel, you’ve surely been wondering what on earth Riot Games has in store for its flagship MOBA game next. The answer has now been revealed: Project: Bastion is a month-long event running across three patches, which brings a bunch of new skins in the Project line, the return of Nexus Blitz, and more.
Video GamesPCGamesN

League of Legends patch 11.11 notes – Project: Bastion, new skins, Master Yi changes

First up, we’ve of course got the Project: Bastion event which Riot just announced, and that means the return of quick-fire game mode Nexus Blitz, an event pass offering new borders, loot, icons, and emotes, and – of course – those skins. The lucky champions joining the Project universe this patch are Mordekaiser, Renekton, Sejuani, Senna, Varus, and Sylas – with the latter also getting a prestige edition. You can check these out in the skins section in the notes below.
Video GamesPosted by
The Game Haus

New Project League of Legends Skins Teased

There had been some rumors that the Project skinline would be coming back. Now, Riot Games has confirmed that one of its most popular skin lines, Project, will be returning with a teaser posted on their social media channels. As with many of the popular skin lines, this one will likely have its own event coming soon. Here is a look at the teaser and some screenshots of the New Project League of Legends Skins.