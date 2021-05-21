Overwatch 2 is shrinking to 5v5, making big changes to Mei and Bastion
Blizzard Entertainment recently held its first big livestream preview of Overwatch 2‘s PvP modes—and revealing some big changes in the process. The biggest surprise is the news that Overwatch 2 will no longer support matches of 6 versus 6. Instead, the player count will be trimmed back to 5-on-5. Team composition will still be role-locked in the sequel, though the limit will now be one tank, two support, and two damage-dealers (or DPS).egmnow.com