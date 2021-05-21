What's Playing in Theaters This Weekend: 05/21/2021

One of the things that used to astound me was when I'd go to a theater and see a knot of people staring at the marquee trying to decide which movie they wanted to see. That feels foreign to me. The way I do it is I decide I want to see a particular movie. In the old days, when movie theaters ran newspaper ads, I'd then look up to see what theaters were playing that film and when they were showing it. Then I'd plan to arrive at that theater about 10 minutes before that show time and buy a ticket to that movie. That was my process.