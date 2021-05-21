newsbreak-logo
What's Playing in Theaters This Weekend: 05/21/2021

By Stephanie Shomin
Traverse City Record-Eagle
 2 days ago

Dream Horse: Dream Alliance is an unlikely race horse bred by small-town Welsh bartender Jan Vokes. With no experience, Jan convinces her neighbors to chip in their meager earnings to help raise Dream in the hopes he can compete with the racing elites. Rated PG for language and thematic elements. (C14)

