Utah State

Utah's unemployment rate drops, less than half national rate

By Jeff Tavss
FOX 13 News
FOX 13 News
 2 days ago
The latest data shows Utah's unemployment rate dropped again, and remains less than half the national rate.

WATCH: Utah to end participation in COVID-19 unemployment benefits

State numbers from April show Utah's unemployment rate is estimated at 2.8%, while the rate stood at 6.1% in the U.S. during the same time frame. In March, the state's rate was 2.9%.

Overall, the state added 35,600 jobs since April 2019, almost a full year before the pandemic began.

“Evaluating this year’s open economy against last year’s partially-closed economy does not illuminate Utah’s underlying economic progression. We will be better served comparing the current economy against two years ago; a time before the COVID-19 distortions," said Mark Knold, Chief Economist at the Department of Workforce Services.

WATCH: Utah industries having hard time finding workers

State officials said eight of Utah's 10 major private-sector industry groups posted job gains over two years, including:

  • Professional and Business Services: 15,700 jobs
  • Construction: 11,900
  • Trade, Transportation and Utilities: 9.800
  • Financial Activities: 8,800

Only the Leisure and Hospitality sector and Natural Resources lost jobs in the two year time frame.

ABOUT

Read the latest Salt Lake City, Utah news and weather from FOX 13 News, updated throughout the day.

