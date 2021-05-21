newsbreak-logo
DNREC to issue off-peak surf fishing permits starting May 25th

By Sarah Ash
WMDT.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDELAWARE – The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control will launch an off-peak surf fishing permit pilot program next week. We’re told the program is being introduced as a result of unprecedented surf fishing permit sales and to allow more anglers and beach users the opportunity to safely social distance. These off-peak permits will allow anglers to drive-on surf fish during times when Delaware State Park beaches are not at capacity. In addition, the off-peak permit allows entry into all Delaware State Parks without paying the daily entrance fee.

