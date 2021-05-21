DNREC to issue off-peak surf fishing permits starting May 25th

– Have you visited one of our local area offices during the summer months? If so, you probably know that during peak fishing season, you might be standing in line for a long time before chatting with a staff member! Did you know that most of your licenses, permits, and stamps can be bought online from the comfort of your own home? Although this process may seem complicated at first, we have just the fishing forum for you to watch. So, if you need to buy anything for your busy summer fishing (or even hunting season), pull up the online store, and join us for a tutorial!