newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Primetime Ratings Thursday: ABC, NBC Best in Broadcast

By Michael Malone
nexttv.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleABC and NBC were virtually tied atop the Thursday prime ratings pecking order. Thanks to Grey’s Anatomy, ABC had a 0.6 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 5 share. NBC, with its Law & Order double bill, had a 0.6/4. CBS, Fox, Telemundo and Univision all rated...

www.nexttv.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nbc#Primetime#Organized Crime#Cbs#Nielsen Ratings#The Cw#Univision#Abc#Nbc Best#Grey S Anatomy#Law Order#Telemundo#Svu#Al#Legacies#Reruns#Buscando#Suerte#Rebel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
TV & VideosJezebel

NBC Drops 2022 Golden Globes Broadcast

When we last checked in on NBC regarding the Golden Globes, whose parent organization the Hollywood Foreign Press Association came under fire earlier this year for a decades-long lack of Black members, the network was breaking its silence on an awards show it has broadcast for the past 25 years. “We are taking these issues very seriously, and we also understand our role and the importance of our role in encouraging HFPA to make what we deem to be necessary changes — and we are using that influence,” said NBCUniversal executive vice president and chief diversity officer Craig Robinson to the Los Angeles Times in a piece that ran in March.
TV Serieswmar2news

ABC releases primetime schedule for the 2021-2022 season

NEW YORK — ABC on Tuesday released its primetime schedule for the 2021-2022 season. Debuting this fall on Wednesdays at 8:30 p.m. is the highly anticipated reboot of the late 80s early 90s comedy “The Wonder Years” from Saladin K. Patterson (“Dave,” “The Big Bang Theory”), Lee Daniels (“Empire,” “The United States vs. Billie Holiday”) and original series star Fred Savage.
TV Seriesthetvaddict.com

NBC Announces Fall 2021 Primetime Schedule

NBC has announced its new fall 2021 schedule, which includes three new dramas, the second season of LAW & ORDER: ORGANIZED CRIME and two new comedies. THIS IS US will also be coming to an end with its sixth and final season and will premiere midseason. The network will be...
TV & Videosprogramminginsider.com

Tuesday Ratings: Diluted Remains the Observation on the Broadcast Networks

Adults 18-49: CBS and NBC: 0.6 rating/4 share each, Fox: 0.4/ 3, ABC: 0.3/ 2, CW: 0.2/ 1. On this night of all network originals, CBS’ victory stemmed from its Tuesday drama trio “NCIS” (Viewers: #1 for the night, 8.61 million; A18-49: #1t: 0.6 rating/5 share at 8 p.m.), “FBI” (Viewers: #1, 7.43 million; A18-49: #2, 0.6/ 4 at 9 p.m.) and “FBI: Most Wanted” (Viewers: #1, 5.72 million; A18-49: #1, 0.5/ 4 at 10 p.m.). But under 9-million viewers for “NCIS”, of course, pales in comparison to its heyday of at least twice that much, as does the 4.06 million viewers (#2) who tuned in for NBC’s “This Is Us” at 9 p.m.
TV SeriesPopculture

NBC Releases 2021 Fall Lineup With Some Changes to Primetime Schedule

The upcoming 2021-2022 TV season is beginning to take shape! On Monday, NBC became the first broadcast network to unveil the fall 2021 TV schedule, revealing some major changes for TV lovers. For the first time in at least 50 years, the network will not be including even a single sitcom on its fall lineup, instead, packing the upcoming season with plenty of dramas.
TV & Videosprogramminginsider.com

Monday Ratings: NBC and Fox Split Leadership

Adults 18-49: Fox: 0.8 rating/5 share, NBC: 0.5/ 4, CBS: 0.5/ 3, ABC: 0.4/ 3, CW: 0.1/ 0. Fox scored another easy adult 18-49 victory care of its combination of dramas “9-1-1” (Viewers: #2, 5.48 million; A18-49: #1 for the night, 0.8 rating/share) and spinoff “9-1-1: Lone Star” (Viewers: #2, 4.69 million; A18-49: #1, 0.7/ 5) from 8-10 p.m. ET. Quite the opposite was an airing of competing 2016 animated theatrical “Finding Dory” on ABC at 1.93 million and a 0.4/ 3.
TV & Videosprogramminginsider.com

Thursday Ratings: Season High for ‘Mom’ Series Ender

Adults 18-49: NBC: 0.6 rating/5 share, CBS: 0.5/ 4, ABC: 0.4/ 3, Fox: 0.3/ 2, CW: 0.1/ 1. In series-finale news, sitcom “Mom” on CBS rose to a season high 6.05 million viewers (#1) and a 0.7 rating/5 share in adults 18-49 (#1t) in the 9 p.m. half-hour. And that gave the season finale of freshman “B Positive” (Viewers: #2, 4.28 million; A18-49: #2, 0.5/ 4 at 9:30 p.m.) a minor boost. Unfortunately, Thursday 10 p.m. ET drama occupant “Clarice” did not benefit with 2.28 million viewers (#3) and a 0.3/ 2 in the the demo (#2t).
TV SeriesWHAS 11

NBC Renews 'Organized Crime' and Sets 'Law & Order' Lineup for Thursdays

There’s no stopping creator Dick Wolf’s Law & Order universe. Following the recent announcement of a second new spinoff, For the Defense, NBC has officially renewed Organized Crime for season 2. Additionally, the network is planning for the two series and Special Victims Units to air back-to-back on Thursday nights starting in the fall.
TV & Videosprimetimer.com

NBC, CBS, ABC and Fox's fall schedules are stuck in the past amid a changing TV landscape

While streaming is all the rage, the Big 4 networks opted to stick with the tried and true in their upfront presentations this week, keeping change to a minimum this fall, says Brian Lowry. "After a tumultuous year that saw Covid-19 keep people at home, disrupt production and force networks to scramble for original content after last year's presentations, the fall will feature precious few new series -- just a dozen total from the four aforementioned broadcasters," he says. "As for the emphasis on the familiar, revivals, reboots and themed nights have become the status quo. Look no further than NBC, which -- already airing three Windy City procedurals on Wednesday with Chicago Med, Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D. -- will do the same Thursday, with a trio of Law & Order-branded shows, as a new drama, For the Defense, joins SVU and Organized Crime. Not to be outdone, CBS' alphabet soup includes introducing a third FBI show, FBI: International, to air along with the others on Tuesdays, while bringing back the 20-plus-year-old crime procedural CSI and adding NCIS: Hawaii next to the flagship show that moves to Monday nights. While crime is everywhere in primetime, laughs will be in short supply. NBC will present a fall lineup without a single sitcom for the first time since perhaps the 1950s, and Fox will do the same. ABC has scheduled just two new shows -- one of them a reboot of the coming-of-age dramedy The Wonder Years, which premiered in 1988, this time featuring a Black family." As Lowry points out, "the challenging environment the networks face -- and the image of them as dinosaurs -- might seem to argue for more risk-taking than the primetime lineups would indicate."
TV & VideosLaredo Morning Times

Goodbye Primetime, Hello IP? Nine Key Takeaways From This Year's Broadcast-Lite Upfronts

The TV biz did its best to serve up the usual razzle-dazzle at this week’s virtual upfront presentations, tapping stars for extended bits and queuing up sizzle reels for the Madison Avenue crowd. But even they tacitly acknowledged all the changes that have been rocking the television landscape since the last in-person upfronts in New York City two years ago: Gone was the usual emphasis on primetime, replaced with talk about media eco-systems and streaming. And they leaned into diversity and inclusion — a reflection of the renewed national conversation about racial inequality during the past pandemic year.
TV & VideosNewsTimes

ABC News Plans Two 'Soul of a Nation' Primetime Specials

ABC News will expand its recent “Soul of a Nation” series with two primetime specials designed to commemorate the first anniversary of George Floyd’s death and Juneteenth. “After Floyd: The Year that Shook the World – A Soul of a Nation Special,” will air Tuesday, May 25 from 10 p.m....
TV & Videosprogramminginsider.com

Tuesday Ratings: ABC’s ‘Pooch Perfect’ and ‘Mixed-ish’ and Fox’s ‘Prodigal Son’ Earn Their Cancellation Stripes

Adults 18-49: CBS and NBC: 0.6 rating/4 share each, Fox: 0.4/ 3, ABC: 0.3/ 2, CW: 0.1/ 1. CBS scored a typical Tuesday victory care of “NCIS” (Viewers: #1 for the night: 7.84 million; A18-49: #1, 0.7 rating/5 share at 8 p.m.), “FBI” (Viewers: #1, 7.35 million; A18-49: #2, 0.7/ 4 at 9 p.m.), which moves into the Tuesday 8 p.m. ET hour next season, and “FBI: Most Wanted” (Viewers: #1, 5.38 million; A18-49: #1, 0.5/ 4 at 10 p.m.).
TV & Videosprogramminginsider.com

Wednesday Ratings: Solid Victory for NBC; ABC and CBS Struggle

Adults 18-49: NBC: 0.9 rating/6 share, Fox: 0.8/ 5, ABC and CBS: 0.4/ 3 each, CW: 0.1/ 1. NBC remains the network to beat on Wednesday care of the most compatible lineup on any network: “Chicago Med” (Viewers: #1, 6.81 million; A18-49: #2, 0.9 rating/6 share at 8 p.m.); “Chicago Fire” (Viewers: #1 for the night: 6.85 million; A18-49: #1, 0.9/ 6 at 9 p.m.) and “Chicago PD” (Viewers: #1, 5.83 million; A18-49: #1, 0.8/ 6 at 10 p.m.). Only Fox’s “The Masked Singer” (Viewers: #2, 4.41 million; A18-49: #1, 1.0/ 8 at 8 p.m.) was able to beat “Chicago Med” in adults 18-49. But the lead-in support remains wasted on “Game of Talents” (Viewers: #4, 2.22 million; A18-49: #2, 0.5/ 3) at 9 p.m.
TV & Videosprogramminginsider.com

Wednesday Ratings: NBC and Fox Share Victory; ABC Season-Enders All Lag

Adults 18-49: Fox: 0.9 rating/6 share, NBC: 0.8/ 5, ABC and CBS: 0.4/ 3 each, CW: 0.1/ 1. In a night of season/series finales, chances of ABC’s Wednesday 8-10 p.m. ET comedy block rebounding next season is slim indeed. While “Call Your Mother” deserved its walking papers, both “The Goldbergs” and “The Conners” are no longer capable of anchoring their hours. And that is not beneficial to returning “A Million Little Things” in the Wednesday 10 p.m. hour next season.
TV Seriesprogramminginsider.com

ABC Unveils 2021-22 Primetime Slate

TO SIGN UP FOR OUR DAILY EMAIL NEWSLETTER, CLICK HERE. From ABC: Craig Erwich, president, Hulu Originals & ABC Entertainment, today unveiled the ABC primetime schedule for the 2021-2022 season, featuring tentpole returning shows and bold, fresh new series. The network continues to deliver on its success as the season’s No. 1 entertainment network among Adults 18-49 for the second year in a row. This marks the first time the network has won back-to-back consecutive seasons in entertainment in 25 years. ABC also has three of the top five highest-rated entertainment series, the most for any network, with “Grey’s Anatomy,” “The Bachelor” and “The Bachelorette.”
TV & Videosprogramminginsider.com

Sunday Ratings: ABC and CBS Share Dominance

Adults 18-49: ABC and CBS: 0.6 rating/4 share each, NBC and Fox: 0.3/ 2 each, CW: 0.1/ 1. CBS granddaddy “60 Minutes” topped the evening with 7.59 million viewers (and a 0.5 rating/4 share in adults 18-49 – #2) at 7 p.m. And that led into compatible “The Equalizer”, starring Queen Latifah, at 6.99 million viewers (#1) and a 0.6/ 4 in the demo (#1t) at 8 p.m. ET. Needless to say, CBS will be touting “The Equalizer” at its upfront presentation on Wednesday.
TV & Videosprogramminginsider.com

Thursday Ratings: ABC Wins; Fox’s ‘Last Man Standing’ Exits on a Quiet Note

Adults 18-49: ABC: 0.6 rating/5 share, NBC: 0.6/ 4, CBS and Fox: 0.3/ 2 each, CW: 0.1/ 1. In series-finale news, the one-hour concluding edition of Tim Allen sitcom “Last Man Standing” exited on a quiet note on Fox with 2.49 million viewers (#4) and a 0.4 rating/2 share in adults 18-49 at 9 p.m. Lead-in puppet show farce “Let’s Be Real” concluded with an embarrassing 763,000 (#5) and a 0.4/ 2 in the demo (#4t) at 8:30 p.m. Competing “Walker” on The CW had more viewers (at 1.00 million), while tying in adults 18-49. But lead-out “Legacies” sunk to a mere 541,000 (#5) and a 0.1/ 1 in adults 18-49 (#5) in the 9 p.m. hour.
TV & Videosprogramminginsider.com

Friday Ratings: Another Abysmal Showing for the Broadcast Networks

Adults 18-49: ABC and Fox: 0.5 rating/4 share each, NBC: 0.4/ 3, CBS: 0.2/ 2, CW: 0.1/ 1. Needless to say, there is very little you can say when the most-watched network for the evening averages just under three million viewers. In season-finale news was ABC’s “Shark Tank” at 3.38 million viewers (#1) and a 0.5 rating/4 share in adults 18-48 at 8 p.m. (#1). Competing “The Dick Van Duke Show” on CBS, featuring the next two colorized episodes of the classic 1960s sitcom, disappointed at 2.57 million viewers (#3) and a 0.2/ 2 (#4) in the demo. Question for CBS: Was no new “I Love Lucy” primetime special this season?
TV SeriesSanta Cruz Sentinel

TV tonight: ‘Last Man Standing’ bids farewell with series finale

“Manifest” (8 p.m., NBC): Strange things continue to go down on the airplane crash drama. Tonight, Ben’s pursuit of a vulnerable Passenger’s Calling lands him in the crosshairs of an enemy. Meanwhile, a seemingly natural disaster leads Saanvi to make a bold move. “Last Man Standing” (9 p.m. Thursday, Fox):...