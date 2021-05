May 21—India has reported 287,160 deaths from the coronavirus disease till May 19. Of these, 75,305, or a little over 26%, were recorded in the first 19 days of May. By the end of May, India would have reported at least 100,000 deaths for the month. No country, not the US, not Brazil, has reported more deaths in a month. And anecdotally, the divergence between reported and actual deaths is likely to have been the most in the month.