Truly Hard Seltzer's Casey O'Neill Explains What Hard Seltzer Really Is - Exclusive

While Starbucks's Secret Menu has always had tons of fun and delicious drinks centered on candy, Girl Scout cookies, and even movies and TV shows, my favorite development is the recipes based on alcoholic drinks. Yep, you read that right! Created by Holly Walker on totallythebomb.com, one of the newest concoctions is a raspberry mojito-themed drink, and it looks so delicious. It's made with both raspberry and peppermint syrups, so you know it definitely tastes like an actual raspberry mojito (minus the alcohol, of course). And it involves an extra tasty twist 一 the drink also includes kiwi, starfruit, and lemon flavors. What a fun combination!