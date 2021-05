We’ve been hearing for a while now that Twitter is working on a paid subscription service for users that want more features. But we never really had something definite until now. Well, sort of. A reliable tipster has tweeted out that the service will be called Twitter Blue and that it will cost $2.99 per month. The subscription will include some features that are not available for regular users and it may also be a tiered model so expect more expensive options when it’s announced.