New Haven, CT

New Haven mayoral hopeful Dubois-Walton facing $74,000 question

By Mary E. O'Leary, New Haven Register, Conn.
tribuneledgernews.com
 3 days ago

May 21—NEW HAVEN — It is a lot of money to give up. But if mayoral contender Karen Dubois-Walton wants to participate in the Democracy Fund, the city's public campaign financing program, it appears she might have to disburse the $74,726.55 left in her exploratory committee. Dubois-Walton set up an...

