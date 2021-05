KEYSER - The Keyser Lady Tornado started the season 3-0 before taking their first loss in the second game of a double header against Jefferson on April 23. Since that time, Keyser responded to that loss by winning 10-straight games over the next 15 days to up their record to 13-1. The two most recent victories were a pair of 9-1 and 8-3 double header wins over Tucker County at Potomac State on Saturday.