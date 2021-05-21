FRIENDS: THE REUNION Trailer: Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, & David Schwimmer Return [HBO Max]
HBO Max‘s Friends: The Reunion (2021) TV special trailer has been released. Friends The Reunion trailer stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer. The reunion takes place on Stage 24, the exact sound stage that the original TV series was filmed in Burbank, California. The Friends reunion special will air exclusively on HBO Max on May 27, 2021.film-book.com