Las Vegas has become such a hotbed of live music travel and destination concerts that it is hard to believe the phenomenon is fairly recent. Celine Dion was almost single-handedly responsible for the transformation and elevation of Sin City's entertainment scene beyond reprises of Broadway plays, acrobatic, comedy, magic and stage production shows. Dion pioneered the idea of the musical superstar "residency," essentially moving to Las Vegas and performing so regularly for so many years that Caesars Palace, an iconic Strip hotel, built her a 4,300-seat arena, the Colosseum.