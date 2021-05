Rock 'n' roll was never supposed to look back. It was momentary music, meant to die as the notes faded away. It was noise produced by kids learning their instruments, inspiring amateurs with more heart than technique. Some of the best of it evaporated away after being apprehended by only the lucky few who happened to be in the garage that afternoon when the guitar player missed one note and struck another and it rang weirdly with something the bass player was trying. It hung there in the reverb for a second then was gone forever.