newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Kerr praises Wiggins by taking sarcastic dig at doubters

NBC Sports
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAndrew Wiggins has transformed his career with the Warriors. The No. 1 overall pick from the 2014 draft didn't live up to expectations with the Minnesota Timberwolves, and developed a bad reputation in many corners of the NBA. But the narrative surrounding Wiggins has changed, which is a result of...

www.nbcsports.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Kerr
Person
Andrew Wiggins
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Defense#The Warriors#The Los Angeles Lakers#The Memphis Grizzlies#Knbr#Nbcs#Krueger Brooks#New Orleans Pelicans#Terrific Defense#Wiggs Blocks Lebron#Career Highs#Changed#Dig
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Minnesota Timberwolves
News Break
NBA
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Basketball
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAHoopsHype

NBA rumors: LeBron James: Stephen Curry deserves MVP

Http://twitter.com/BleacherReport/status/1394020680182616064/photo/1. Draymond Green: "Because what I’m not going to do is just go out there and let him down. S---, in my opinion, he’s the MVP. So for him to be having an MVP type of year, you can’t just go out there and let go of the rope. You’ve got to get your ass out there and f------ help all you can to help win games to make sure that he’s in that conversation, because he deserves to be in that conversation. So his approach, one thousand percent, has helped me in my approach."
NBAHoopsHype

NBA rumors: Evan Fournier wants to play in the Olympics

Michael Grange: Nurse said he was happy but not surprised Khem Birch said he planned to play for Canada this summer but didn’t plan to shut him down to keep him healthy. Says these end of season games are important reps for him. 3 weeks ago – via Matt Logue...
NBAHoopsHype

NBA rumors: Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, Andrew Wiggins questionable for Friday's game

Connor Letourneau: Steph Curry, Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins are questionable for tomorrow. Feels like their status will ride on the result of today’s Memphis game. Kerith Burke: TBD if tomorrow's game will be a rest night for some players. Kerr said Steph and Draymond did not practice today. Wiggins was limited. "We have some guys legitimately banged up," Kerr said.
NBAPosted by
WDBO

Stephen Curry's late 3 lifts Warriors past Jazz 119-116

SAN FRANCISCO — (AP) — Stephen Curry needed every bit from his supporting cast for the Golden State Warriors to secure a play-in berth, then found his shooting touch right when it mattered most. Curry made a go-ahead 3-pointer with 14 seconds left moments after missing from deep, and finished...
NBAPosted by
NBC Sports Chicago

Garnett once made Zach LaVine watch 'Gladiator' before game

With Kevin Garnett set to be enshrined in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Saturday, stories lauding his greatness are pouring from the woodwork. And Bulls guard Zach LaVine, who shared Minnesota Timberwolves threads with Garnett for half of the 2014-15 season, has one that puts Garnett's rare competitive fire into perspective.
NBACBS Sports

Warriors' Andrew Wiggins: Good to go Sunday

Wiggins (knee) isn't listed on the injury report for Sunday's game versus Memphis. The 26-year-old sat out Friday along with Stephen Curry (tailbone) and Draymond Green (finger), but the trio is ready to go for the final game of the regular season Sunday. Wiggins has averaged 22.8 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 34.2 minutes across his past five games.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

B/R says Toronto Raptors should’ve traded Pascal Siakam and Kyle Lowry

The Toronto Raptors might have swapped out Norman Powell for Gary Trent Jr. at the trade deadline, but that hasn’t totally quieted the sentiments that claim Masai Ujiri should have pulled off another Raptors trade involving a player like Kyle Lowry. Pascal Siakam and the rest of the squad just weren’t getting it done.
NBASan Francisco Chronicle

Warriors' Damion Lee to be active vs. Grizzlies, unlikely to play

Guard Damion Lee will be on the active roster Friday night for the first time in more than a month, but he is unlikely to play in the Warriors’ elimination game against the Grizzlies in the play-in tournament at Chase Center. Lee, 28, has missed the past 15 games since...
warriorscentral.com

Wiggins scores 38, Warriors beat Suns to complete back-to-back sweep over West’s best

A tired Stephen Curry didn't erupt for yet another 30-point game Tuesday night 24 hours after leading the Warriors to a big win over the Utah Jazz. But after Golden State fell behind by as many as 16 points on the second night of a back-to-back, forward Andrew Wiggins powered a second-half surge and the Warriors beat the Phoenix Suns, 122-116, at Chase Center, where they defeated the top two teams in the Western Conference in as many nights.
NBAsandiegouniontribune.com

Poole’s career-high 38 points lead Warriors past Pelicans

SAN FRANCISCO — Jordan Poole scored a go-ahead layup with 21.4 seconds left and made two free throws with less than a second remaining on the way to a career-high 38 points despite an injury scare in the third quarter, and the Golden State Warriors held off the New Orleans Pelicans 125-122 on Friday night while Stephen Curry and other stars rested with injuries.
NBAGolden State of Mind

Warriors are playing their best basketball of the season, and their defense is why

The Golden State Warriors clinched their spot in the play-in tournament on Monday, and while that accomplishment pales in comparison to the achievements of the recent dynasty, it’s still a feat worth celebrating. The Dubs were always likely to sneak into the tournament off the sheer brilliance of Steph Curry’s offensive prowess, and the size of the two-time MVP’s shoulders, so there’s no real surprise there.
NBABleacher Report

Warriors' Steve Kerr Shows Support for NBA's Play-in Tournament: 'I Love It'

The NBA's play-in tournament may have its detractors, but Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr is not among them. "I love it," he said, per 95.7 The Game. "The last month's been infinitely more interesting for NBA fans. It's great... If you finish 7th and you lose two straight, then you probably weren't good enough to advance in the playoffs anyway. That's just the truth."
NBAnumberfire.com

Andrew Wiggins (knee) questionable for Warriors Friday

Golden State Warriors guard/forward Andrew Wiggins is considered questionable to play Friday in the team's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Wiggins is dealing with a knee ailment, and his status for Friday's contest is up in the air. Keep an eye out for updates on his potential availability over the next 24 hours. Gary Payton II could be in line for added minutes should Wiggins sit.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

‘Banged up’ Stephen Curry gets crucial update from Steve Kerr ahead of critical stretch

With the way he’s been playing, Stephen Curry needs a day of rest. Or two. Or 34696. Curry was given a day off by Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr on Thursday as he skipped practice to get some much-needed respite. He’s been averaging around 37 minutes but with an incredibly high usage rate in their last few outings. So Kerr is erring on the side of caution (via NBC Sports Bay Area).
NBASan Jose Mercury News (blog)

All She Wrote (Warriors 112, Grizzlies 117)

Well, that’s all she wrote. The 2020-2021 season is over for the Golden State Warriors, and it ended with a nailbiting 117-112 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies, who achieved on Friday what they could not on the previous Sunday. The road for the Dubs was windy and torturous, and for the Warriors to even have made the play-in tournament was a somewhat unexpected surprise, given the number of winnable games they blew and the calamitous injuries suffered across the roster both before and during the season. But after riding a wave of positive energy to the 8 seed and two chances to win one game against the Lakers and then the Grizzlies, the Warriors faded down the stretch. Their loss tonight was one part encouraging, two parts devastating, as Stephen Curry scratched his way to another preposterous box score and the young Warriors got a spicy jolt of playoff-style seasoning, but in the end it didn’t matter, as the Dubs frittered away the game via a turnover frenzy that carried over from Wednesday night’s loss. I’ll save the long-view musings for subsequent posts, and so, focused myopically on tonight’s contest, this stings.
NBANBC Sports

Kerr's postgame speech previews what's to come for Warriors

The Warriors' regular season campaign is set to end Sunday, and the Dubs are playing the best basketball they've played all season. If Golden State is to find their way through the play-in tournament and into the NBA playoffs, they will face a gauntlet of teams similar to the ones they've faced in the two previous games. Following their thrilling win over the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night, coach Steve Kerr addressed the players in the locker room after the game.
NBANBC Sports

Curry, Dray get day off as 'banged-up' Warriors near postseason

After a stretch in which the Warriors played six games in nine days, several of the team's top players got a much-needed day off from practice Thursday. “We have guys who are legitimately banged up right now. I think we just finished six games in nine days if I’m not mistaken," Warriors coach Steve Kerr told reporters Thursday. "Steph (Curry) didn’t practice today, Draymond (Green) didn’t practice, (Andrew Wiggins) Wiggs was limited in practice, Damion Lee is getting a workout now, he’s out for tomorrow but he’s starting to get on the floor a little bit. Eric Paschall practiced fully, so he will play, but there’s a lot of unknowns given how banged-up we are right now.”