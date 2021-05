Way-too-early reactions to minor league performances for the Cleveland Indians. The minor leagues began play on May 4 and have now completed their first round of games for the 2021 season. The affiliates of the Cleveland Indians, along with the rest of the MiLB, will play Tuesday through Sunday throughout the season, having Monday off each week. The stretch of games each week will either be entirely on the road or entirely at home, making for an interesting season. The plus side for fans and major league clubs is that the new schedule for the year will make week-by-week evaluations simple in terms of call-ups and send-downs.