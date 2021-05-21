How Much Do Rappers Charge For Features?
It costs a lot of money to make your favorite collaborations—and we’re not just talking about studio and production expenses. Guest verses have become a very lucrative business in rap. Some artists trade verses amongst collaborators for free, but others have used features as an opportunity to cash out. Rappers were once tight-lipped about their feature rates, but over the last few years, some artists have been more transparent about how much money they’re bringing in. According to their lyrics and interview soundbites, it’s safe to say they’re raking in a lot of cash. If you want a verse from any major rapper right now, from Nicki Minaj to J. Cole to Lil Baby, it will likely cost you more than six figures.www.complex.com